SGGP English Edition

HCMC strictly handles illegal buying, selling of foreign currencies The State Bank of Vietnam – HCMC Branch yesterday sent a formal dispatch to all districts and Thu Duc City about strengthening supervision on foreign currency trading of businesses, especially gold trading ones, to detect illegal activities.

Ministries to resolve impediments in real estate Many ministries have now stepped in to begin removing hurdles that are obstructing the growth of the real estate market in Vietnam.

Land clearance for Ring Road No.3 accelerated Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday had a working session with Binh Chanh District People’s Committee on socio-economic missions and plans in 2023, including tasks related to Ring Road No.3 project.

Public toilets designed with aesthetic, financial purposes Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has just asked Voluntary Youth Public Benefit Service Co. Ltd. for designs of public toilets for the downtown area.

Gac Ma event leaves behind endless pain Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper paid a visit to the family of martyr Le The in Da Nang City one day in mid-March in commemoration of 64 soldiers dying to protect Gac Ma Island (March 14, 1988).

Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces becoming hot spots of drug crimes Police warned Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces are becoming hot spots of drug crimes.