SGGP English Edition

The State Bank of Vietnam – HCMC Branch yesterday sent a formal dispatch to all districts and Thu Duc City about strengthening supervision on foreign currency trading of businesses, especially gold trading ones, to detect illegal activities.
Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday had a working session with Binh Chanh District People’s Committee on socio-economic missions and plans in 2023, including tasks related to Ring Road No.3 project.
Nguyen Dinh Chieu Secondary School proposed the Government and competent agencies issue a decree regulating funding and braille textbook suppliers for students with disabilities as the prices of the special textbooks are so expensive presently.
Bach Dang Wharf Park on Ton Duc Thang Street in HCMC's District 1 is brightened up with LED decorative lights. The art illumination is part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Japan diplomatic ties.
An investigation agency under the Ministry of Public Security launched probes into a former staff member of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and eight others for suspected wrongdoings related to repatriation flights amid the Covid-19 pandemic.