SGGP English Edition

Market on track for weekly fall

Market on track for weekly fall

It erased more than half of Wednesday’s gain and set for a weekly loss due to weaker appetite for risk assets.

Ring Road No.3 (in pink)

Land clearance for Ring Road No.3 accelerated

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday had a working session with Binh Chanh District People’s Committee on socio-economic missions and plans in 2023, including tasks related to Ring Road No.3 project.
Ms. Tran Thi Hue has been waiting for her dear son for 35 years

Gac Ma event leaves behind endless pain

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper paid a visit to the family of martyr Le The in Da Nang City one day in mid-March in commemoration of 64 soldiers dying to protect Gac Ma Island (March 14, 1988).

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

VNU-HCMC, city review one year of cooperation

A meeting reviewing the one-year implementation of the cooperation program between the HCMC People’s Committee and Vietnam National University-HCMC (VNU-HCMC) was held on March 15.

Former staff member of Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia investigated

An investigation agency under the Ministry of Public Security launched probes into a former staff member of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and eight others for suspected wrongdoings related to repatriation flights amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

