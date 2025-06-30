HCMC creates breakthrough mechanism for science-technology development

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the city has identified the implementation of Resolution No. 57 as a key political task, accompanied by several major strategic directions.

Speaking at the ceremony marking the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of CT Group, one of Vietnam’s leading corporations in technology and innovation, on June 29, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc said that the city is focused on completing institutional frameworks and specialized policies and mechanisms to create a favorable environment for science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation to become breakthrough drivers of development.

Priority is given to piloting models such as venture capital funds from the State budget, mechanisms for utilizing enterprise science and technology development funds, policies for commercializing research outcomes and supporting open laboratories, and policies aimed at attracting social resources to participate in science and technology activities, innovation, and digital transformation.

Ho Chi Minh City also focuses on prioritizing the development of modern, synchronized digital infrastructure and a comprehensive digital transformation ecosystem, aiming to drive full-scale digitization of public administration across economic and social sectors, especially data, shared platforms, online public services, and digital government models.

The city is giving priority to the establishment of large-scale data centers, the expansion of broadband connectivity, the widespread deployment of 5G networks, and the application of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, transportation, and urban management.

In addition, the city is accelerating the development of a high-quality workforce aligned with key technology sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced materials. Furthermore, the city strongly develops the ecosystem of science and technology, innovation, and technology startups. It also aims to establish internationally standardized science and innovation centers, closely integrated with financial support systems, services, markets, and infrastructure. Regional linkages and international cooperation are also being promoted to attract global experts and major technology enterprises to invest and operate in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (2nd, R), highly appreciates the launch of the ADC chip design, a high-tech product developed entirely by Vietnamese engineers. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that these directions are fundamental orientations for Ho Chi Minh City to create new competitive advantages, transition toward a modern and sustainable growth model, and reaffirm its role as a national leader in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

At the event, the city chairman highly appreciated the launch of the ADC chip design, a high-tech product developed entirely by Vietnamese engineers. It marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward mastering core technologies, underscoring the creativity and resilience of the Vietnamese people in the digital era.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh