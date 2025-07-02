Voices from new HCMC residents praise service on first day of restructuring

On its first day, HCMC’s new two-tier local government model launched smoothly, with residents expressing satisfaction over improved services and officials demonstrating a proactive commitment to their new roles.

Civil servants at the Xuan Hoa Ward Public Administration Service Center are helping residents with administrative procedures (Photo: SGGP)



At the Public Administration Service Center in the new Tan My Ward, officials and civil servants were at their posts early. After just 20 minutes spent completing the procedure to receive her senior citizen benefits, 80-year-old Duong Thi Hanh left with a smile.

“The young staff members personally escorted me inside and guided me on how to get a queue number”, she recounted. While waiting, she and several other seniors were comfortably seated in a reception room, where they were offered tea and light snacks. “Everything was very smooth and convenient. The space is friendly, and the officials were enthusiastic, gentle, and thoughtful”, Mrs. Hanh remarked.

A large crowd of residents at the Nha Be Commune Public Administration Service Center waiting to complete administrative procedures yesterday morning, July 1 (Photo: SGGP)

At Xuan Hoa Ward, the team of officials and civil servants was also present from early morning, preparing equipment to serve citizens and businesses. A smart kiosk stood at the entrance, allowing residents to scan their national ID cards or QR codes to receive a queue number with voice guidance.

Le Thi Tung, a local resident, expressed her high hopes for the new, more accessible administrative apparatus. “I hope the centers will also have staff to guide people on how to perform these procedures online”, she added.

An official at the Hoa Hiep Commune Public Administration Service Center is guiding a resident through an administrative procedure (Photo: SGGP)

In Vung Tau Ward, officials and civil servants of the Public Administrative Service Center had been present by 7:00 a.m. to prepare for the day. An hour later, a large crowd gathered, and extra chairs were brought out to accommodate everyone waiting for services. Health insurance, land, and legal filings were the most requested procedures.

A similar scene unfolded in Ba Ria Ward, where a transitional issue regarding health insurance for seniors of 65 years old and over from the former Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province was being addressed, pending new guidance.

A Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union member is assisting a resident at the Public Administration Service Center in Tan My Ward (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, many officials from the former Binh Duong Province who chose to work in the newly merged HCMC expressed their enthusiasm. Nguyen Thi Kim Loan, newly appointed as Vice President of the HCMC Labor Federation, shared, “I felt honored and proud, and I was ready from the very first day. I will dedicate myself fully and strive to contribute to my new unit’s development via harmonious relationships with my new colleagues.”

Nguyen Quoc Tri, another official reassigned from the old Binh Duong Province to the new HCMC Inspectorate, has already arranged his daily commute and is eager to begin. “I already know many colleagues here from previous work”, he said. “I’m not bewildered at all; I’m ready to get started immediately and plan to visit the new grassroots units to understand their operations.”

In Tan My Ward, Deputy Director Nguyen Doan Dang Quang described their co-efforts with the local committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front and other state organizations to create a friendly environment to serve residents.

The Public Administrative Service Center here offers free water and snacks, has a dedicated area to assist with online public services, and provides free administrative procedures for households classified as poor or facing hardship as well as proper support to beneficiaries of preferential policies.

The center also coordinates closely with the specialized divisions and boards of the ward to send officials to directly support necessary cases. Also on July 1, Social Security Area XXVII (HCMC) arranged staff to be on duty to directly receive and guide on file completion, procedures, while propagating social insurance and health insurance policies for people at the center.

A robot is aiding residents with obtaining a queue number at the Public Administration Service Center in Thu Duc Ward (Photo: SGGP)

In a surprising display of innovation, the Public Administration Service Center in Thu Duc Ward has deployed robots to serve the public. A robot, displaying the message “Welcome”, roams the waiting area, offering water bottles and providing a screen for visitors to obtain a queue number.

The Center’s Director Le Thuong Duy Lap explained that for now, the two robots are programed to greet visitors, offer refreshments, and provide directions to the correct service counter.

