EcoHub platform creates playground for green manufacturers

At the Green Trade Forum 2025, business leaders and officials called for stronger financial support and digital platforms like EcoHub to drive Vietnam’s green transformation.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Thang, Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op, expressed his gratitude to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper for supporting Saigon Co.op’s green consumption campaign launched 16 years ago—at a time when environmental awareness among consumers was still limited. Thanks to years of persistence, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, consumer awareness has significantly shifted. This year, with over 800 retail points, the campaign carries the theme “Vietnamese Families – Green Ambassadors.”

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Thang shared that Saigon Co.op also hopes to use the platform to promote its private-label green products. As a retailer, the company welcomes broader access to sustainable products through the platform, which prioritizes environmentally responsible businesses. Being listed on the platform, he emphasized, will help solidify a business’s brand and product presence in the growing green economy. In line with this shift toward sustainability, Saigon Co.op has adopted co-benefit policies for green partners, including preferential pricing and dedicated product displays.

Mr. Lam Quoc Thanh, General Director of SATRA, noted that SATRA manages more than 60 trading enterprises across diverse sectors. These companies are expected to join the new green B2B platform, offering promotional programs and discounts to customers. He recalled that SATRA once planned a pork trading exchange at the Binh Dien wholesale market, which never materialized. With this e-commerce platform now in place, he hopes products listed will meet rigorous quality and safety standards, along with clear commitments on transactions and payments. Mr. Lam Quoc Thanh, General Director of SATRA He emphasized the need for seamless digital operations, especially during peak activity periods, and expressed his desire to see the SATRA business ecosystem more effectively connected to the green enterprise community through the platform.

Green credit fund proposed to accelerate green shift

Mr. Luong Nguyen Xuan Vu, Chairman of the Saigon Businessmen Club, which supports 300 companies participating in EcoHub, voiced the need for systemic solutions to support green transformation. The club, with over 1,200 members primarily from the private sector, acknowledges that while business leaders are increasingly aware of the importance of green and digital transitions, implementation remains challenging.

Green production investments are often a financial burden, he said. Though higher product prices may theoretically offset costs, the reality is that price hikes undermine competitiveness. Businesses are often forced to accept thinner margins, at least in the short term. Moreover, there is a shortage of skilled labor for green production. Even products meeting Vietnamese standards often fail to meet international ones due to the lack of alignment between domestic and global regulations. Supply chain pressure is another concern, as suppliers must also be green, intensifying input competition.

To address these barriers, Mr. Luong Nguyen Xuan Vu proposed that the government establish a green credit fund linked with banks, requiring them to allocate a fixed portion of capital to green projects. He argued that green loans must differ from standard lending practices to drive real transformation. Tax incentives should be offered to green investors, and public procurement should prioritize sustainable products—otherwise, government calls for green transition may ring hollow.

He also stressed the need for continuous training programs to help business owners adopt green practices, digital transformation, and e-commerce. Mr. Luong Nguyen Xuan Vu acknowledged that many older-generation entrepreneurs, particularly those born before the 1970s, struggle to keep pace with emerging trends and need targeted support.

Enterprises share their insights at the Green Trade Forum on the morning of July 1.

To help Vietnamese businesses meet global standards, he called for stronger trade promotion both domestically and internationally. He praised EcoHub as a vital platform for green producers and suggested that campaigns like “Vietnamese Prioritize Using Vietnamese Goods” now evolve to “Prioritize Using Green Vietnamese Goods.”

He also urged more support for small and micro enterprises in adopting green production technologies, recommending affordable, scalable solutions such as shared-use systems, installment payments, or annual rental models.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Thanh, Deputy General Director of Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment Company (HFIC), revealed that the firm can provide zero-interest loans of up to VND200 billion (US$8 million) per project over seven years. For special projects, loans may go up to VND1.2 trillion ($48 million) with ten-year terms. HFIC prioritizes projects aligned with HCMC’s strategic sectors, including automation, food processing, supporting industries, startups, environmental initiatives (such as wastewater and waste treatment), and green production. Mr. Nguyen Quang Thanh encouraged businesses to approach HFIC for tailored financial advice and support. Mr. Nguyen Quang Thanh encourages businesses to approach HFIC for tailored financial advice and support.

Mr. Charoenchai Chaliewkriengkrai, SCG’s Business Director for Bio-Circular Economy and President of the Saraburi Federation of Industries, shared insights on Thailand’s first low-carbon city pilot—Saraburi Sandbox. Located two hours from Bangkok, Saraburi is Thailand’s industrial hub, producing 80 percent of the country’s cement. With Thailand aiming for net-zero emissions by 2065, Saraburi was chosen as the testing ground for localized sustainability strategies. He emphasized that each city must tailor its roadmap according to its industrial or tourism profile, and success depends on a synchronized effort among government, businesses, and local communities. In Thailand, an annual ESG forum reports directly to the Prime Minister.

Mr. Huynh Minh Nhat from the Vietnam Urban and Industrial Environment Association shares various waste treatment solutions with businesses attending the forum.

Ms. Lam Thuy Ai, CEO of Mebi Farm and Vice Chairwoman of the Saigon Entrepreneurs Association, gave a candid account of the financial difficulties of investing in environmentally friendly farming. She noted that setting up a green egg-laying chicken farm can cost hundreds of billions of Vietnamese dong, with wastewater treatment alone running into the tens of billions of Vietnamese dong.

Despite this, like many other farmers, her company faces the classic problem of “bumper harvest, low prices.” Green and clean production is costly and capital-intensive, she stressed, and prolonged losses are unsustainable for any enterprise.

She called for direct financial support from HFIC and requested that the e-commerce platform assist in promoting her company’s products and brand image.

Responding to Ms. Lam Thuy Ai’s concerns, a representative from AROBID assured that the platform offers comprehensive tech and branding support—ranging from creative design and chatbots to livestreaming tools—to help businesses build and promote their brands domestically and internationally.

Concluding the forum, Mr. Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, emphasized that the launch of the green B2B platform and the No-Carbon City 3D exhibition marks a pivotal first step in connecting production and consumption under a green transformation strategy. SGGP Newspaper will continue to relay business concerns raised during the forum to relevant authorities for action.

To cap off the event, delegates toured the digital exhibition themed “No-Carbon City,” offering a glimpse into a sustainable, low-emission future.

Delegates and business representatives explore the 3D digital exhibition themed “No-Carbon City.”

By Mai Hoa, Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan