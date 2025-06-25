Nearly 100 individuals arrested in VND2 trillion online scam

Nghe An Provincial Police Department, on June 25, announced the successful dismantling of a large-scale transnational cybercrime ring, arresting nearly 100 suspects involved in online fraud totaling more than VND2 trillion (US$78 million).

Nearly 100 suspects involved in the VND2 trillion online scam are arrested.

Following an extensive investigation, the Criminal Police Division of Nghe An Police uncovered an organized high-tech criminal network led by a foreign national and involving a large number of Vietnamese accomplices. Operating across borders, the ring maintained two major branches — one based in Myanmar, the other in the Philippines.

In response, Nghe An Police leadership launched a major criminal investigation, tasking the provincial Criminal Police Division with leading the operation in close coordination with other relevant units.

Investigators determined that each overseas branch was run by a Vietnamese national acting as the local head, operating under a company-like model. The organization was tightly structured with clear hierarchies and specialized departments. In total, over 300 individuals were found to be actively involved in the scam across both branches.

The suspects are arrested by police upon returning to Vietnam from abroad.

Members of the ring were trained in fraudulent techniques using scripted scenarios such as “fulfilling tasks to earn high commissions on e-commerce platforms” or romance scams involving online dating and emotional manipulation.

In a common scheme, the fraudsters used fake Facebook accounts — often impersonating affluent, attractive women — to target successful and financially stable men. After establishing initial contact, they persuaded the victims to move the conversation to Viber for privacy. Within two days, the scammers would introduce fake investment opportunities, claiming the victims could earn lucrative rewards by completing “missions” on a phony e-commerce platform set up by the group.

At first, victims received commissions and partial refunds to build trust. Once they were convinced, they were asked to complete more expensive “tasks.” Eventually, when they attempted to withdraw their money, they were blocked under pretexts such as “system errors” or “incorrect procedures,” leading to significant financial losses.

Two of the ringleaders: Phan Dinh Thinh and Le Thi Tra.

Under direct orders from the provincial police chief, Nghe An Police coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security, local police units, and other agencies to simultaneously arrest nearly 100 individuals across various locations on June 23.

Among those identified as key ringleaders were Phan Dinh Thinh, 30, and Le Thi Tra, 26, both residents of Hung Dao Commune, Hung Nguyen District, Nghe An Province.

Police execute a search warrant against Thinh and Tra.

Initial confessions reveal the group carried out hundreds of fraud cases nationwide, stealing a combined VND2 trillion from Vietnamese citizens. In some instances, victims lost staggering sums in just days — including over VND41 billion ($1.6 million) from one victim in HCMC, and VND15.4 billion ($600,000) from another in Vinh City.

Authorities have confirmed the investigation remains ongoing and is being expanded to uncover the full scope of the network.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan