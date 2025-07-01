Late Party chief Nguyen Van Linh’s 110th birth anniversary commemorated

Speaking at the event, Party General Secretary To Lam highlighted late General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh’s contributions to the national development by launching reform policies.

A ceremony was held in the northern province of Hung Yen on July 1 to mark the 110th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh (July 1, 1915 – 2025).

The ceremony was attended by Party General Secretary To Lam, along with former and incumbent senior officials, revolutionary veterans, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, and late General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh’s family representatives.

State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man sent floral tributes to the event.

In his address, Nguyen Huu Nghia, Party Central Committee member and Secretary of the Party Committee of Hung Yen province, highlighted the late leader’s extraordinary revolutionary path.

Born as Nguyen Van Cuc in Giai Pham commune (now Nguyen Van Linh commune) of Hung Yen province, Nguyen Van Linh joined the student movement at the age of 14. At 15, he was arrested by colonial authorities, sentenced to life in prison, and exiled to Con Dao. After his release in 1936, he continued revolutionary activities and held key posts, including leadership of the Party Committees of Hai Phong and Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City now).

Over nearly 70 years of revolutionary service, Nguyen Van Linh held numerous vital positions in both the resistance and post-reunification periods, including Secretary of the Saigon-Gia Dinh Party Committee; Deputy Secretary and Secretary of the Party Central Committee’s Southern Office; member of the Party Central Committee; member of the Politburo; and President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour. At the 6th National Party Congress in 1986, he was elected General Secretary of the 6th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Late General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh played a decisive role in launching Doi Moi (Renewal) — a transformative reform agenda that shifted Vietnam from a centrally planned economy to a socialist-oriented market economy.

Speaking at the event, General Secretary To Lam highlighted late General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh’s contributions to the national development by launching reform policies. The late General Secretary also authored articles penned for NVL on the “Things must be done immediately” column in Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, combating corruption, bureaucracy, and wastefulness, and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability in the Party.

Under his leadership, Vietnam’s economy underwent profound change, including shifting agricultural production to household contracts, replacing rationing with market mechanisms, moving from a closed market to global engagement, and switching from directive economic management to operation based on supply and demand rules. Thanks to this, Vietnam’s economy gradually overcame the crisis, the people’s living standards improved significantly, and the country’s international standing was increasingly enhanced.

General Secretary To Lam called for reviving late General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh’s reformist spirit - bold, scientific, people-centered, and honest. He stressed the need for a new generation of competent, ethical, and responsible officials who innovate rather than avoid risk.

He reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to a socialist-oriented market economy, urging adaptation to digital transformation, green finance, and the circular economy, and deeper integration with global systems.

The ceremony coincided with the launch of Vietnam’s two-tier local administration model across 34 provinces and 3,321 wards and communes — a historic governance shift.

Prior to the ceremony, General Secretary To Lam and senior central and local leaders paid tribute to the late Party chief at the Nguyen Van Linh Memorial House and Nguyen Van Linh Statue at the central square in Hung Yen.

They offered incense to Lieutenant General Nguyen Binh, a shining example of a steadfast communist and talented military leader who made great contributions to the revolutionary cause, struggle, and national liberation.

The delegation also paid respects to Pham Thi Cuong, a 106-year-old Heroic Mother whose son was martyred in the war.

