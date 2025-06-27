Gia An 115 Hospital becomes first in HCMC to install 100,000-slice CT scanner

Gia An 115 Hospital has introduced the city’s first 100,000-slice CT scanner for faster, safer, and more accurate diagnostics.

Delegates visit and observe the SOMATOM Force VB30 CT scanner in operation at Gia An 115 Hospital.

Gia An 115 Hospital, located in Hoa Lam Shangri-La High-Tech Healthcare Park, officially received the SOMATOM Force VB30 CT scanner—one of the world’s most advanced imaging systems capable of producing more than 100,000 slices - on June 26. Developed by Siemens Healthineers (Germany), this next-generation CT scanner is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and is now available for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Ms. Tran Thi Lam, Founder of the Hoa Lam Shangri-La Group, the acquisition of this state-of-the-art CT technology marks a major step forward in the hospital’s mission to enhance the quality of healthcare services. “With ultra-high speed, exceptional accuracy, and maximum safety, AI supports doctors, effectively helps reduce infection risk, and minimizes the use of contrast agents through an integrated automatic injection system. This advanced equipment will deliver significant benefits to patients,” she stated.

A powerful tool for doctors

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Truong Son, Senior Advisor to Hoa Lam Group and former Deputy Minister of Health, described the SOMATOM Force VB30 as a powerful tool that supports doctors in early and accurate diagnosis—particularly for cardiovascular diseases, strokes, and certain types of cancer. He emphasized that the machine significantly reduces radiation doses and contrast agent usage, ensuring optimal safety for patients during diagnostic procedures.

He noted that this cutting-edge technology, deployed for the first time in Southern Vietnam, not only meets the growing demand for high-tech healthcare but also reflects the group’s long-term vision of delivering world-class, comprehensive medical services to the Vietnamese population. Hoa Lam Group aims to complete its high-tech healthcare ecosystem in Vietnam and the region by 2030.

“Gia An 115 Hospital will implement a reasonable pricing policy to ensure that more people can access this world-class imaging technology, enabling early disease detection and timely, effective treatment,” Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Truong Son added.

Exceptional capabilities

Mr. Fabian Singer, CEO of Siemens Healthineers Vietnam, explained that the SOMATOM Force VB30 is among the most advanced CT scanners available today. It can produce over 100,000 slices in a single full-body scan, with ultra-thin slice thickness of just 0.4 mm. This allows for the early detection of even the smallest lesions and makes the system highly effective across a wide range of specialties—including cardiology, neurology, pulmonology, musculoskeletal, gastroenterology, and urology.

Mr. Fabian Singer, CEO of Siemens Healthineers Vietnam

The scanner’s lightning-fast speed—up to 737 mm per second—is made possible by dual X-ray sources operating simultaneously, enabling full-body scans in just one to two seconds. This feature is especially useful in emergency cases, for patients with arrhythmias or shortness of breath, and for uncooperative young children.

The system also integrates 4D dynamic CT imaging and the AI-powered syngo.via software, which automatically identifies and analyzes complex anatomical structures such as soft tissues, blood vessels, and bones—supporting rapid and precise diagnosis. Radiation doses can be reduced by up to 85 percent thanks to the combined use of CARE Dose4D, a tin filter, and Turbo Flash mode—crucial for patients requiring regular monitoring or those with chronic conditions.

At the ceremony, Dr. Vuong Anh Duong, Deputy Director of the Department of Medical Services Administration under the Ministry of Health, praised Gia An 115 Hospital for integrating high-tech solutions into clinical practice with the installation of the SOMATOM Force VB30. He highlighted the scanner’s advantages in speed, diagnostic accuracy, and patient safety. He further emphasized that adopting technologies like the SOMATOM Force VB30 is essential for early, accurate, and safe diagnoses—critical factors in improving treatment outcomes and recovery rates. The investment also lays the groundwork for personalized medicine, a healthcare model that delivers the right treatment to the right patient at the right time.

By Nguyet Thu – Translated by Thuy Doan