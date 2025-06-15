Communities join hands to "heal" the blue ocean

Every year, communities nationwide launch meaningful activities, projects, and programs to help conserve the oceans.
Vietnam, with its 3,260-kilometer coastline and over 3,000 islands, relies heavily on the sea for its development and global integration. Serving as a vital “green lung” in combating climate change, the ocean is central to the nation’s strategy for marine resource use through 2050.
Vietnam aspires to become a robust maritime nation, thriving economically from the sea while safeguarding marine biodiversity and the ocean environment.
Every year, communities across the country launch meaningful activities, projects, and programs to contribute to ocean conservation. In celebration of World Oceans Day (June 8, 2025), many local communities, young people, and foreigners working in Vietnam have simultaneously initiated a variety of programs and week-long events focused on beach clean-ups and plastic waste collection to help "heal" the blue ocean.