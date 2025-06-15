Communities join hands to "heal" the blue ocean

Every year, communities nationwide launch meaningful activities, projects, and programs to help conserve the oceans.

Vietnam, with its 3,260-kilometer coastline and over 3,000 islands, relies heavily on the sea for its development and global integration. Serving as a vital “green lung” in combating climate change, the ocean is central to the nation’s strategy for marine resource use through 2050.

Foreign tourists join the ocean conservation program by picking up trash and cleaning up Ghenh Rang beach in Quy Nhon City of Binh Dinh Province.

Vietnam aspires to become a robust maritime nation, thriving economically from the sea while safeguarding marine biodiversity and the ocean environment.

Every year, communities across the country launch meaningful activities, projects, and programs to contribute to ocean conservation. In celebration of World Oceans Day (June 8, 2025), many local communities, young people, and foreigners working in Vietnam have simultaneously initiated a variety of programs and week-long events focused on beach clean-ups and plastic waste collection to help "heal" the blue ocean.

Young people and border guard soldiers in Ninh Binh Province clean up waste at the Kim Son estuary.

A waste collection model in De Gi, Binh Dinh Province raises funds to support impoverished coastal residents and vulnerable children.

Automatic waste collection boats for coastal areas and fishing port channels in Binh Dinh Province.

Divers from the Ly Son Marine Protected Area of Quang Ngai Province collect plastic waste from the seabed to protect the marine ecosystem and coral reefs.

The whale shark — a gentle and friendly “ambassador” of the ocean — is known for its calm demeanor around divers in the waters surrounding Tho Chu Island of Kien Giang Province's Phu Quoc City.

An expert in marine conservation on Ly Son Island District of Quang Ngai Province tends to a sea turtle weakened after being entangled in a ghost net.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh QUan