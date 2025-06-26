Athletes from HCMC, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau to receive scholarship support

As per a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Sports Training and Competition and Hung Vuong University, athletes from HCMC, Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau will be awarded scholarship support.

Students at the Gifted Sports High School follow the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and Training

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Sports Training and Competition has formalized a partnership with Hung Vuong University through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This collaboration aims to foster comprehensive cooperation and expand educational opportunities for athletes, recognizing that cultural and academic development is equally crucial alongside athletic talent cultivation for holistic growth and long-term career prospects.

Academic education for athletes has historically presented a significant challenge within local sports sectors. In Ho Chi Minh City, this challenge is addressed by a supplementary education division, managed by the City’s Center for Sports Training and Competition. This division provides academic instruction for gifted athletes from grades 6 to 12.

Since most students are elite athletes with intensive training and competition schedules, classes are generally held in the evenings. For national-recognized athletes in extended training camps, online learning methods are used to support the completion of their studies.

A recent positive development for the city's sports community is the enhanced assurance of career development and educational pathways for athletes following their competitive careers.

According to Ly Dai Nghia, Director of the Center, the MOU signed on June 24 outlines key areas of cooperation between the Center and Hung Vuong University. These include undergraduate and postgraduate education for athletes, joint training programs, organization of sports events, sharing of scientific and technological resources, and the development of high-quality sports human resources in the context of global integration.

Starting this academic year, Hung Vuong University will admit athletes from Ho Chi Minh City and the merged provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria - Vung Tau, offering substantial benefits. Athletes will receive high-level scholarships, with national champions (medalists) awarded full scholarships for a four-year program and first-class national athletes granted scholarships covering up to 70 percent of tuition fees. Spanning over 20 disciplines, the program provides flexible learning formats to support athletes in balancing education with high-performance training.

This initiative marks a new milestone in the development of elite sports in Ho Chi Minh City, reflecting timely support from sector leaders in addressing the concerns of many athletes. The collaboration between the City’s Sports Training Center and Hung Vuong University is a strategic bridge between athletic training and academic development, paving a sustainable path for athletes—not only in sports arenas but also in life and future careers.

By Nguyen Anh - Translated by Anh Quan