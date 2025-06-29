Multiple localities across country experience widespread downpours

As updates from the Vrain automatic rainfall monitoring system, 41 provinces and cities across Vietnam have recorded moderate to heavy rainfall exceeding 20mm since on June 28.

Among these, 26 localities experienced heavy to very heavy rain of over 50mm, primarily concentrated in the Northern mountainous and midland regions, extending into parts of the North Central, the Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta regions.

In particular, very heavy and prolonged rainfall was observed in the Northern mountainous provinces such as Ha Giang, Yen Bai, Thai Nguyen and Tuyen Quang.

Nearby localities including the capital city of Hanoi, Lao Cai, Son La, Dien Bien, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, Bac Kan, Hoa Binh and Cao Bang also had multiple spells of heavy rain ranging from 60mm to 90mm.

The Central Highlands and Southern regions, and provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Nong, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, An Giang, Can Tho, Bac Lieu and Kien Giang saw moderate to heavy rainfall.

A notable weather phenomenon occurred in Bac Ninh Province at around 11 a.m. on June 28, where residents near Binh Than Bridge, connecting Que Vo and Gia Binh districts, witnessed a tornado-like funnel cloud forming from the ground to the dark clouds above. The phenomenon lasted for nearly 30 minutes.

Mr. Nguyen Van Huong, Head of Weather Forecasting at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said that from the night of June 28 to July 2, the Northern region is expected to see increasing and prolonged rainfall, with totals ranging from 100mm to 300mm, and some areas over 500mm.

The main cause is a strengthening low-pressure trough influenced by the Meiyu front, combined with a low-level vortex, bringing in high moisture and triggering heavy rain across the region.

The cause of this heavy rain event has been identified as the impacts of a low-pressure trough across Northern Vietnam, which is expected to strengthen in the coming days.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Quoc Anh

The low-pressure zone, influenced by the Meiyu front, combined with the impacts of a low-level trough continues to bring high moisture and trigger heavy rain across the region in the next days.

Head of Weather Forecasting at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Nguyen Van Huong added that the heavy rain would focus on the Northern region, with the peak expected from June 30 to July 1.

This region has already experienced widespread and prolonged rain, with total rainfall significantly exceeding the multi-year average.

If heavy rain persists, with potential localized downpours over 100mm in three hours in the next days, the risk of landslides, flash floods and urban flooding will be high.

The meteorological agency has also warned of a possible flood event on the Thao, Lo, Cau and Thuong rivers.

On June 28, the People’s Committee of Dam Doi District in Ca Mau Province reported several serious overnight landslides, damaging multiple homes. Fortunately, no casualties were recorded.

Immediately after the incidents, local authorities and relevant agencies quickly arrived at the scene to assist residents in relocating belongings and addressing the damage. Additionally, they visited and supported affected households to help them stabilize their lives.

By Phuc Hau, Ngoc Chanh- Translated by Huyen Huong