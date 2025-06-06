Military officers, soldiers arrive in Hanoi for National Day parade training

A bustling atmosphere covered Hanoi Railway Station at noon on June 6 as a crowd of people early gathered here to welcome military officers and soldiers.

At 11:05 a.m., SE8 train transported over 500 officers and soldiers from the Department of Motor Transport, the Military Medical Department, Military Region 5 and Military Region 7, and the Army Corps 34 to Hanoi Railway Station.

This train departed from Tam Ky Station in Quang Nam Province on the afternoon of June 5.

Nearly an hour and a half later, another train carried additional 600 officers and soldiers from the same units to the station.

More than 1,000 military officers and soldiers arrive in Hanoi for National Day parade training.

They arrived in the capital city of Hanoi this time to prepare for the parade and march commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

It is expected that on the same day, more trains will arrive at the station, bringing more than 470 officers and soldiers for the same purpose.

According to reporters of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the parade officers and soldiers were warmly welcomed by the people in the capital city.

The soldiers could not hide the pride and excitement on their faces as they took part in preparations for the upcoming grand celebrations.

There are first images via lens of SGGP reporters capturing officers and soldiers in the capital city of Hanoi to prepare for the upcoming parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Youth groups and residents warmly welcome the officers and soldiers.

The soldiers could not hide the pride and excitement on their faces and are touching as they arrive in the capital city.

After getting off at the station, the soldiers move to their stationed units, preparing for the upcoming months of training.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong