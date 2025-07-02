Vietnam-Yunnan rail tourism sees strong growth

In the first half of this year, group tourist arrivals from Vietnam to China's Yunnan via Hekou had reached a record 27,200, up 74.68 percent year-on-year.

In the first half of this year, group tourist arrivals from Vietnam to China's Yunnan via Hekou had reached a record 27,200, up 74.68 percent year-on-year. The spike highlights a shift in travel preferences among Vietnamese tourists, with high-speed rail emerging as a preferred mode of cross-border transport.

Illustrative photo

Vietnamese tourist arrivals in China’s Yunnan province have surged this year, with group travel via cross-border rail routes becoming increasingly popular, especially through Yunnan's Hekou border gate.

Yunnan, a key gateway between China and Southeast Asia, has significantly invested in transport infrastructure, especially railways, to boost trade and tourism. The operation of key rail lines such as Yumeng, Menghe, and Nimeng has shortened travel time and strengthened cross-border connectivity between China and Vietnam, supporting their growing economic and cultural ties.

The Hekou North Station, located at the China-Vietnam border, has become a major departure point for these journeys. To enhance visitor experience, Yunnan authorities have increased the number of high-speed trains, upgraded inspection facilities, and installed bilingual signage at stations including Hekou North and Honghe.

In coordination with border authorities and tour operators, the local railway sector is also optimising scheduling to prevent congestion and ensure smooth travel.

In the first half of this year, group tourist arrivals from Vietnam to Yunnan via Hekou had reached a record 27,200, up 74.68 percent year-on-year. The spike highlights a shift in travel preferences among Vietnamese tourists, with high-speed rail emerging as a preferred mode of cross-border transport.

As transportation infrastructure continues to improve and bilateral ties deepen, cross-border railway tourism is expected to remain a dynamic growth trend, fostering not only tourism but also cultural and economic exchanges between the two nations.

VNA