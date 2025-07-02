Travel

Vietnam-Yunnan rail tourism sees strong growth

In the first half of this year, group tourist arrivals from Vietnam to China's Yunnan via Hekou had reached a record 27,200, up 74.68 percent year-on-year. 

In the first half of this year, group tourist arrivals from Vietnam to China's Yunnan via Hekou had reached a record 27,200, up 74.68 percent year-on-year. The spike highlights a shift in travel preferences among Vietnamese tourists, with high-speed rail emerging as a preferred mode of cross-border transport.

duong-tau.JPG
Illustrative photo

Vietnamese tourist arrivals in China’s Yunnan province have surged this year, with group travel via cross-border rail routes becoming increasingly popular, especially through Yunnan's Hekou border gate.

Yunnan, a key gateway between China and Southeast Asia, has significantly invested in transport infrastructure, especially railways, to boost trade and tourism. The operation of key rail lines such as Yumeng, Menghe, and Nimeng has shortened travel time and strengthened cross-border connectivity between China and Vietnam, supporting their growing economic and cultural ties.

The Hekou North Station, located at the China-Vietnam border, has become a major departure point for these journeys. To enhance visitor experience, Yunnan authorities have increased the number of high-speed trains, upgraded inspection facilities, and installed bilingual signage at stations including Hekou North and Honghe.

In coordination with border authorities and tour operators, the local railway sector is also optimising scheduling to prevent congestion and ensure smooth travel.

In the first half of this year, group tourist arrivals from Vietnam to Yunnan via Hekou had reached a record 27,200, up 74.68 percent year-on-year. The spike highlights a shift in travel preferences among Vietnamese tourists, with high-speed rail emerging as a preferred mode of cross-border transport.

As transportation infrastructure continues to improve and bilateral ties deepen, cross-border railway tourism is expected to remain a dynamic growth trend, fostering not only tourism but also cultural and economic exchanges between the two nations.

VNA

Tags

China’s Yunnan province the China-Vietnam border economic exchanges cross-border railway tourism

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn