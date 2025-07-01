Landslide cuts off key route between Lao Cai and Sa Pa

The main road connecting downtown Lao Cai to Sa Pa was completely cut off on the morning of July 1 following a major landslide. It was not until later in the afternoon that traffic was partially restored.

Soil and rocks cascade onto the road on the morning of July 1 in Lao Cai.

The incident occurred early July 1 in Ta Phin Commune (formerly Trung Chai), Lao Cai Province, when a large volume of soil and rock cascaded down a hillside, burying the area between the operations building and the toll booth on the BOT route linking the Noi Bai–Lao Cai Expressway to the Sa Pa tourist area.

According to local residents, the landslide originated from the uphill talus of Provincial Road 155. The debris then continued to slide further down, engulfing the entire surface of National Highway 4D (the old road), cutting off both routes and paralyzing the arterial road between the provincial center and the popular highland resort town.

A massive volume of earth blankets National Highway 4D near the Mong Sen Bridge toll station (Lao Cai) on the morning of July 1.

As of 10 a.m., hundreds of vehicles remained stranded, forming a 3-kilometer-long traffic jam on the uphill side.

Heavy traffic congestion occurs as many vehicles are unable to pass through the area.

Traffic comes to a standstill, with vehicles unable to travel from downtown Lao Cai to Sa Pa.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Luu, Deputy General Director of Lao Cai–Sa Pa BOT Investment JSC, said prolonged rainfall starting June 30 had triggered the initial slope failure. In response, the operator proactively closed the uphill lane that same day for safety reasons. However, by the morning of July 1, conditions had worsened dramatically. The landslide completely buried the road surface, damaging wave guardrails, electric poles, and the toll booth cabin.

Authorities temporarily clear the old route to allow vehicles to pass through.

Vehicles begin moving along the old route after it is temporarily cleared.

The landslide struck an area previously affected during the aftermath of typhoon Yagi in 2024. A household situated below the site was impacted, but residents were safely evacuated in time. No casualties were reported.

By midday, maintenance crews were still racing against the clock to clear the debris. A partial reopening of the route had been achieved to allow limited vehicle movement, though persistent rainfall continued to hamper recovery efforts.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan