VN-Index hits new high as real estate stocks make breakthroughs

The VN-Index once again reached a new record high, even as market liquidity remained subdued at the close of the final trading session of June 2025.

A notable positive was the overwhelming number of advancing stocks compared to decliners.

The stock market recorded its second consecutive session of setting new highs after surpassing the 1,270-point threshold on June 30.

Real estate stocks attracted strong capital inflows and posted substantial gains: LDG hit its daily ceiling, NLG jumped 5.39 percent, HDC climbed 3.41 percent, SZC and PDR both advanced 2.27 percent, TCH added 2.3 percent, KDH rallied 1.38 percent, NTL rose 2.51 percent, and NVL edged up 1 percent.

Banking stocks also maintained positive momentum, although with more modest gains. Notable names including TCB, MBB, STB, CVB, VCI, TPB, BID, LPB, and NAB all rose by close to 1 percent.

Securities stocks also posted solid performances: HCM increased 1.18 percent, FTS gained 1.34 percent, BSI emerged 1.36 percent, ORS hiked 1.86 percent, and VDS was up 1.41 percent. Other leading tickers such as SSI, VIX, VCI, and CTS also edged up by nearly 1 percent.

Beyond those, several other sectors traded positively, including consumer goods, industrials, and oil and gas. Many individual stocks saw sharp rises: ANV hit its ceiling, DBC soared 6.25 percent, PAN escalated 3.15 percent, GMD elevated 4.51 percent, VSC advanced 2.88 percent, and PVS ticked up 2.49 percent.

By the session’s close, the VN-Index moved up 4.63 points, or 0.34 percent, to settle at 1,376.07, with 216 advancers, 92 decliners, and 63 unchanged. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also rose by 1.41 points, or 0.62 percent, to end at 229.22, with 89 stocks gaining, 72 losing, and 55 standing still.

Despite the upbeat market sentiment, trading liquidity remained low, with total transaction value on the HOSE hovering around VND18.9 trillion. Notably, foreign investors were net buyers, with a strong net purchase of nearly VND592 billion on the HOSE.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan