Pink lotus reaches full bloom in Ho Dynasty Citadel

The lotus season is in full bloom at the Ho Dynasty Citadel in Vinh Loc District, Thanh Hoa Province, drawing large numbers of visitors eager to witness and explore its rare and captivating beauty.

UNESCO recognized the Ho Dynasty Citadel in the central province of Thanh Hoa as a World Cultural Heritage Site in an official announcement made at the 35th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris in June 2011. The Ho Dynasty Citadel, a unique stone structure dating back over 600 years, features exceptional historical and architectural significance in East and Southeast Asia. Visitors to the site not only have the opportunity to explore the unique stone structure but also to immerse themselves in the gentle pink hues and delicate fragrance of ancient lotus blossoms in full bloom.

Mr. Truong Trong Tien, a resident of Vinh Tien Commune in Vinh Loc District, said that the lotus variety cultivated at the Ho Dynasty Citadel is an ancient native species. Characterized by its tall stalks, abundant blossoms, and ease of cultivation, this traditional lotus usually has around 14 petals. The petals are oval-shaped, soft pink in color, and emit a light, pleasant fragrance. The seeds, known for their nutty aroma and rich flavor, are commonly used to prepare local dishes such as lotus seed sweet soup and sticky rice. The lotus season begins in June and lasts until September, with blooms that endure longer than most other varieties.

Unlike many other lotus varieties that wither quickly, the ancient lotus grown in the Ho Dynasty Citadel boasts remarkable longevity. In the past, local households cultivated lotus primarily for culinary and medicinal purposes. Today, the flowers have become an attraction for tourism. Visitors to the Citadel are especially fond of visiting the lotus ponds to capture their beauty in photographs, Mr. Tien added.

Currently, lotus plants are cultivated in ancient ponds in the Ho Dynasty Citadel, including Duc Tuong, Boi Chai, and Duc Thuy. Nearly ten local households are involved in lotus farming, not only to provide ingredients for food and traditional medicine but also to promote tourism in the area.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Long, Deputy Director of the Ho Dynasty Citadel Heritage Conservation Center, the historical site received nearly 150,000 visitors, including 2,000 international tourists, from the beginning of the year to June. The blooming lotus flowers not only enhance the site's natural beauty but also serve as a cultural hallmark, helping to attract more visitors and promote the local heritage.

