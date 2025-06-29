Ho Chi Minh City finalizes preparations for July 1 government restructuring

Multimedia

The new Ho Chi Minh City, formed by merging with Binh Duong and Ba Ria—Vung Tau provinces, will officially operate under a two-tier local governance structure from July 1, 2025.

This marks a historic milestone in the “revolutionary” reform of the administrative apparatus, aiming to build a modern, efficient, citizen-friendly administration that better serves the needs of residents and businesses.

To prepare for this historic event, 168 wards, communes and special zones within the new Ho Chi Minh City have been urgently prepared in all aspects.

The new local government units, spanning urban, rural and island regions, are actively preparing for the major milestone of July 1 government restructuring through training on shared digital platforms, trial runs of the two-tier system and infrastructure improvements.

Public Administrative Service Centers across localities are being renovated and improved to enhance service delivery for residents and enterprises.

There are photos and updates at Public Administrative Service Centers across several localities before the July 1 government restructuring.

Civil servants from District 1, Ho Chi Minh City are piloting the two-tier local government model at Saigon Ward headquarters. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)
The new Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center with its branch at 4 Nguyen Tat Thanh Street, Ba Ria Ward is ready to serve citizens, businesses and organizations in handling administrative procedures.
The headquarters of Con Dao Special Zone has completed the installation of its new signage.
Officials in Xom Chieu Ward are reorganizing documents in preparation for the official launch on July 1.
Staff at Duc Nhuan Ward are sorting through old files to be ready to receive citizens from July 1.
The People’s Committee of Di An Ward has installed its new nameplate and is ready to officially operate from July 1.
Ms. Pham Lan Huong, Permanent Deputy Chairwoman of the Inspection Commission of District 3’s Party Committee, is supervising the finalization and digitization of files and documents related to inspection, supervision and disciplinary enforcement within the Party, ensuring their proper handover and storage before the district-level model is terminated.
By SGGP - Translated by Huyen Huong

