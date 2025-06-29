Ho Chi Minh City finalizes preparations for July 1 government restructuring
SGGP
The new Ho Chi Minh City, formed by merging with Binh Duong and Ba Ria—Vung Tau provinces, will officially operate under a two-tier local governance structure from July 1, 2025.
This marks a historic milestone in the “revolutionary” reform of the administrative apparatus, aiming to build a modern, efficient, citizen-friendly administration that better serves the needs of residents and businesses.
To prepare for this historic event, 168 wards, communes and special zones within the new Ho Chi Minh City have been urgently prepared in all aspects.
The new local government units, spanning urban, rural and island regions, are actively preparing for the major milestone of July 1 government restructuring through training on shared digital platforms, trial runs of the two-tier system and infrastructure improvements.
Public Administrative Service Centers across localities are being renovated and improved to enhance service delivery for residents and enterprises.
There are photos and updates at Public Administrative Service Centers across several localities before the July 1 government restructuring.