Export businesses required to declare C/O through eCoSys from July 1

From July 1, export businesses are required to declare Certificates of Origin (C/O) through the eCoSys platform.

Starting July 1, all Certificates of Origin issuance and self-certification approvals must be processed via the eCoSys system, as mandated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Circular No. 40/2025/TT-BCT. This announcement was made earlier today by a representative of the Ministry. The new regulation aims to concretize the policy of decentralization and enhance the efficiency of state management in the import-export sector.

The eCoSys system is operated by the Center for E-commerce and Digital Technology Development (eComDX) under the the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy.

Under the regulation, businesses are responsible for following the proper declaration procedures on the system, ensuring the accuracy of their documentation, and fully adhering to technical guidelines.

The Circular also clearly defines the authorized bodies responsible for issuing C/Os and self-certification approvals. They include the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and organizations assigned this task by local people's committees.

These organizations must meet requirements regarding human resources, facilities, digital infrastructure, and fee collection accounts, and must ensure seamless integration with the eCoSys system. The Import-Export Department is tasked with leading training efforts, conducting periodic inspections, providing professional guidance, and overseeing the nationwide issuance of C/Os.

Within 90 days of the circular’s effective date, provincial people's committees must complete local implementation of C/O issuance procedures, publicly disclose relevant information, monitor progress, and handle any violations that arise. organizations tasked with C/O issuance must maintain transparency in their procedures, address business concerns soon, and submit periodic reports on implementation to both provincial import-export departments and people's committees.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan