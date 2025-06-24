VFF Leaders attend FIFA Football Summit 2025

Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) President Tran Quoc Tuan and General Secretary of VFF Nguyen Van Phu represented the VFF delegation to join the FIFA Football Summit 2025.

The 2025 FIFA Football Summit officially opened on June 23 in Miami, the United States of America, with the participation of senior leaders from FIFA member associations worldwide.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at the FIFA Football Summit.

Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) President Tran Quoc Tuan together with General Secretary of VFF Nguyen Van Phu represented the VFF delegation to join the summit.

The FIFA Football Summit is a high-level forum regularly organized by FIFA to promote strategic dialogue and global cooperation in football development.

This year’s discussions focused on key topics such as youth and women’s football development, technical capacity building, the “Football for Schools” program, the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), and plans to expand the FIFA Women’s World Cup to 48 teams starting in 2031.

Within the framework of the FIFA Football Summit 2025, the VFF delegation, led by President Tran Quoc Tuan met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, senior FIFA officials, and representatives of member associations to strengthen international cooperation and explore opportunities for the development of Vietnamese football in the upcoming time.

VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan and General Secretary of VFF Nguyen Van Phu meet with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the FIFA Football Summit.

On behalf of the VFF Executive Committee, VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan expressed his gratitude to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the practical support provided to Vietnamese football, particularly through FIFA Forward development projects.

On this occasion, VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan also expressed his hope to welcome FIFA President Gianni Infantino to Vietnam and proposed that the country host major FIFA conferences and international events in the upcoming time which would not only affirm VFF’s role as an active and dynamic FIFA member, but also serve as an opportunity to showcase Vietnam’s people, culture, and national identity to the world.

By Doan Nhat- Translated by Huyen Huong