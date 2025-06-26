Google coordinates with Ministry of Public Security to fight fraud online

Google has coordinated with the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security to launch the “Online Fraud and Scam Prevention” campaign on June 26.

The cooperation affirms its commitment to promoting safe digital transformation in Vietnam.

According to the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, there are currently seven prevalent forms of online scams in Vietnam, including impersonation of educational institutions, frozen fund recovery scams, fraudulent service payments, online shopping and travel scams, impersonation of government officials, romance fraud for financial gain, and fake online investment platforms.

The joint campaign between Google and the Ministry of Public Security focuses on a propaganda campaign on online platforms, meticulously designed to foster a nationwide movement for digital safety. More than 200 YouTube creators have registered to participate as campaign ambassadors, sharing key messages on scam prevention through personal stories that connect with millions of followers nationwide.

In addition, the campaign will feature a series of eight one-minute educational videos with the participation of experts from both Google and the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention. The videos will shed light on the seven common types of online scams and offer viewers practical tips and tools to help them recognize and prevent fraud.

Google recognizes the growing threat posed by online scams and is committed to leveraging the company’s technology to address these alarming challenges. The comprehensive collaboration with the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security underscores Google’s deep commitment to contributing to a safer digital environment for the Vietnamese people, Marc Woo, managing director of Google for Vietnam, said.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, more than 6,000 cases of cybercrime were detected in 2024, with total damages exceeding VND12 trillion (US$461 million). A recent survey also revealed that 70 percent of people had received scam calls or messages at least once a month, illustrating the importance of widespread public education on cybersecurity awareness.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Ba Son, Deputy Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, highly appreciated the initiative, spirit of cooperation, and thorough preparation demonstrated by all participating units, as well as the proactive commitment from Google and content creators.

The campaign reflects a spirit of ownership, determination, and responsible coordination among government agencies, businesses, and social organizations in safeguarding citizens in cyberspace and fostering a safe, healthy digital environment, he added.

Through this partnership, Google and the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention have demonstrated a shared commitment to preventing a surge of online scams in Vietnam, contributing to building a strong and trustworthy digital future, in which every Vietnamese citizen and business can safely unlock the full potential of the online world.

By Ba Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh