Strong support systems bolster green business transformation

The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) hosted a pivotal seminar titled “The Green Transition Journey and Financial–Technological Solutions” in Ho Chi Minh City, shedding light on the current state of green transformation among Vietnamese enterprises.

Experts at the event noted that while most businesses are still in the early stages of adopting sustainable practices, they face significant obstacles in securing capital, building technical capabilities, and raising awareness about green initiatives.

Dr. Can Van Luc, a member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council, emphasized that green transformation is an inevitable trend. Yet, awareness and concrete action—particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)—remain limited. He added that many businesses still see it as a cost rather than an opportunity, and they fail to assess risks and opportunities across supply chains, products, or business strategies, urging firms to treat green transformation as a long-term investment.

Dr. Can Van Luc praised the 2 percent interest rate support for green and circular projects under the National Assembly's Resolution 198/2025, describing it as an attractive and transparent policy, distinct from the Covid-era interest support package. He proposed establishing a National Green Transition Support Fund to boost the program’s efficiency and accelerate Vietnam’s green transition.

Deputy CEO of BIDV Tran Long underscored that green transition is now a mandatory requirement for sustainable development. As Vietnam’s leading bank in green credit, BIDV goes beyond offering green financial products, fostering a holistic ecosystem that includes ESG consulting, technology partnerships, and cross-sector collaboration to drive sustainable progress.

At the seminar, Director of BIDV’s Wholesale Product Policy Division Do Thi Thanh Huyen announced the launch of BIDV’s Sustainable Link Loan package, offering up to 2 percent interest rate reductions for businesses with well-defined green transition plans. In addition to financial incentives, companies will receive technical assistance and guidance on developing internationally compliant reporting systems, such as PCAF. BIDV is also collaborating with FPT to provide its green technology platform, VertZéro, free to corporate clients initially, with discounts of up to 25 percent thereafter.

