Vietnam earns gold medal in 5,000m race at Thailand Track & Field Championships

Vietnamese track and field athlete Hoang Thi Ngoc Anh shined with a gold medal in the women’s 5,000 meter race at the 2025 Thailand Open Track & Field Championships.

On the morning of June 24 (local time) in Thailand, Vietnamese track and field athlete Hoang Thi Ngoc Anh finished first with a time of 17 minutes 56.82 seconds in the women’s 5,000m final, followed by Thai runner Pareeya Sonem in second at 17 minutes 57.19 seconds.

Vietnamese track and field athltete Hoang Thi Ngoc Anh (in blue) beat her opponent from host Thailand to win the gold medal in the women's 5,000m event. (Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Duc)

This is the second gold medal of athlete Hoang Thi Ngoc Anh at the Thailand Open Track & Field Championships 2025.

As of now, Vietnam’s track and field team has secured a total of four gold medals in the women’s 1,500m, women’s 3,000m steeplechase, men’s long jump, and women’s 5,000m event at the ongoing Thailand Open Track & Field Championships 2025.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong