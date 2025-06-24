Sports

Vietnam earns gold medal in 5,000m race at Thailand Track & Field Championships

SGGPO

Vietnamese track and field athlete Hoang Thi Ngoc Anh shined with a gold medal in the women’s 5,000 meter race at the 2025 Thailand Open Track & Field Championships.

On the morning of June 24 (local time) in Thailand, Vietnamese track and field athlete Hoang Thi Ngoc Anh finished first with a time of 17 minutes 56.82 seconds in the women’s 5,000m final, followed by Thai runner Pareeya Sonem in second at 17 minutes 57.19 seconds.

ngoc-anh-2-5060-3515.jpg
Vietnamese track and field athltete Hoang Thi Ngoc Anh (in blue) beat her opponent from host Thailand to win the gold medal in the women's 5,000m event. (Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Duc)

This is the second gold medal of athlete Hoang Thi Ngoc Anh at the Thailand Open Track & Field Championships 2025.

As of now, Vietnam’s track and field team has secured a total of four gold medals in the women’s 1,500m, women’s 3,000m steeplechase, men’s long jump, and women’s 5,000m event at the ongoing Thailand Open Track & Field Championships 2025.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

