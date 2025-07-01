Green business transition remains challenging

While Vietnamese enterprises may face significant challenges due to "green barriers" in international markets, they also stand to gain competitive advantages by producing green products.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in coordination with the HCMC People’s Committee, Arobid Technology Joint Stock Company, and various partners, organized the Green Trade Forum 2025 on the morning of July 1. The event brought together Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang; Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Tang Huu Phong; as well as leading experts and business representatives from Vietnam and abroad.

Delivering a keynote on circular economy as a catalyst for green transition and global integration, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hong Quan, Director of the Institute for Circular Economy Development at Vietnam National University - HCMC, revealed that Vietnam is preparing to launch a pilot mechanism on circular economy. This, he noted, will be a crucial step in unlocking policy bottlenecks related to capital, land, technology, and workforce.

Citing survey results from listed enterprises, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hong Quan pointed out that 73 percent identified the lack of clear regulations as the main obstacle to implementing ESG practices. Many also highlighted the absence of senior leadership commitment to driving ESG initiatives.

He emphasized that the new growth model must remain anchored in science, technology, and innovation. However, it will have to navigate institutional gaps, global competition, and resource constraints. He also praised the pioneering role of the newly consolidated HCMC in shaping Vietnam’s future development path, noting that the Green Business Awards are a clear demonstration of the city’s leadership.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hong Quan stressed that green economy, circular economy, and low-carbon economy are inevitable global trends. While Vietnamese enterprises may face significant challenges due to "green barriers" in international markets, they also stand to gain competitive advantages by producing green products. He underlined the need for Vietnamese green businesses to align with substantive strategies such as CSR, ESG, and Net-Zero, embedded within a corporate ecosystem that tells a compelling “green story.”

The green transformation—an essential requirement for businesses—still faces major hurdles, especially in finance, technology, policy, and cross-sector collaboration. Overcoming these will require concerted efforts from all stakeholders, particularly from the State.

Three “green” imperatives for Vietnamese exporters to the EU

Speaking from Harvard Law School, Mr. Nicolas Lockhart of the World Trade Institute emphasized that under the EU Green Deal, transparency is paramount. Exporters must be ready to provide all requested data for EU compliance checks, including comprehensive reporting on environmental, social, and governance impacts—covering whether exported products have adverse effects on local environments or communities, and whether they meet standards of fair competition.

Mr. Nicolas Lockhart stressed that companies must submit honest and transparent reports, as the EU has robust verification tools. Regarding product-specific rules, he pointed out that even sustainable products must adhere to strict packaging standards. Various regulations may determine whether products like coffee, cocoa, or durian—especially those cultivated on deforested land—can enter the EU market. Vietnamese companies must provide truthful disclosures about these issues.

He further noted that European firms themselves are bound by these regulations and, as such, will demand compliance from Vietnamese partners. He emphasized that Vietnamese businesses must first determine which EU regulations directly or indirectly affect their operations and make the necessary adjustments. At the same time, it is essential to understand the preferences of European consumers, who increasingly favor products that demonstrate strong regulatory compliance. Equally important is the development of a clear compliance roadmap to ensure their products align with EU standards, including requirements under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Representing Thailand’s leading industrial conglomerate SCG, Mr. Charoenchai Chaliewkriengkrai, Bio-Circular Business Director at SCG Cement and Green Solutions Business and President of The Saraburi Federation of Industries, highlighted SCG’s leadership in circular economy, carbon emission reduction, and green manufacturing. SCG has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and is building a sustainable ecosystem in collaboration with governments, communities, and partners. Mr. Charoenchai Chaliewkriengkrai, Bio-Circular Business Director at SCG Cement and Green Solutions Business and President of The Saraburi Federation of Industries, delivers his speech at the forum. SCG also shared its green initiatives in Vietnam, such as renewable energy adoption, effective waste management, and community education campaigns. The group affirmed that ESG is not just a corporate responsibility, but a core long-term strategy for generating sustainable value for society and future generations. With over 16,000 employees in Vietnam and an investment footprint of around US$6 billion, SCG has deeply embedded itself in the local market. Its efforts are aimed at contributing to a cleaner, greener environment in all countries where it operates. SCG called for broad-based cooperation—from government and private sectors to civil society—to build an inclusive and sustainable future for Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Green B2B e-commerce platform launched to empower green enterprises

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Business Associations (HUBA), commended SGGP Newspaper and its partners for the initiative to establish a Green B2B e-commerce platform. He expressed hope that it would become a vibrant marketplace for green enterprises, especially at this pivotal time.

From a business perspective, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa noted that as authorities crack down on counterfeit and substandard goods, there’s a pressing need for a reputable, officially endorsed platform. A marketplace backed by a trusted media outlet like SGGP would bolster business confidence. It would also enable partners to access trustworthy information and explore potential opportunities.

With both domestic and global enterprises prioritizing green products, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa sees this platform as a credible destination where businesses can find what they need without having to visit multiple websites. Organized by industry sectors, the platform offers verified information, ensuring that products and companies listed have undergone green transformation and meet sustainability standards.

From the suppliers’ perspective, it is also an ideal venue to showcase their green transformation journey to prospective customers. The platform not only serves as a marketplace but could also facilitate access to capital—a critical factor for green investments. In this regard, HUBA has connected with HCMC Finance and Investment Company (HFIC) to provide financial support for businesses undertaking green transition.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa also urged for the inclusion of green solution providers on the platform. Since most Vietnamese businesses are small and medium-sized, they need affordable, scalable solutions—such as shared infrastructure, installment plans, or annual rental models—to make green transformation more feasible. The more options and solutions available, the more accessible the transition becomes.

Starting July 1, following the administrative merger of localities, the Green Business Awards will expand beyond HCMC to include former Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces. Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa invited businesses in the newly formed HCMC to join the broader green transition movement.

At the forum, Mr. Tran Van Chin, Chairman of Arobid Digital Platform, applauded SGGP Newspaper’s efforts in organizing the Green Trade Forum and its EcoHub initiative to promote green business participation. He said the strong turnout from enterprises demonstrates the forum’s relevance and appeal. According to Mr. Tran Van Chin, the platform’s development is driven by three goals: sustainable growth for the business community, well-being for the people, and national prosperity.

