Five Vietnamese students win awards at 2025 European Physics Olympiad

The Da Nang City Department of Education and Training has just announced that among the Vietnamese students winning awards at the 2025 European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) was a student from Da Nang.

Specifically, Cap Hoang Kim Bao, born in 2008, an 11th-grade student from Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted, achieved a bronze medal at the competition.

The EuPhO 2025 took place from June 13 to June 17 in Sofia, Bulgaria, gathering 40 teams from 28 European countries and 12 guest nations, including Vietnam.

In addition to student Cap Hoang Kim Bao, the Vietnamese team secured two gold medals, one silver medal, and a honorable certificate.

The European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) is one of the world’s most prestigious intellectual competitions for high school students. Its format is similar to that of the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) and the Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO).

First held in 2017 in Estonia, EuPhO has now increasingly affirmed its reputation and standing in the global academic community.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

