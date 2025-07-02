Construction permit exemption proposed for 112 housing projects in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has proposed the municipal People’s Committee remove the construction permit requirements for residential buildings with approved 1:500-scale detailed planning or urban design blueprints.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction proposes exemption from construction permits for 112 housing projects. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction reported that there are currently 356 low-rise residential projects in the city with detailed planning at a scale of 1/500 approved or agreed upon by competent state agencies, encompassing approximately 55,000 housing units in total. Among these, 112 projects meet the criteria for exemption from construction permits in accordance with regulations.

These projects adhere to architectural planning criteria determined in the approved detailed 1:500-scale plans (or the general site plan at the same scale along with approved architectural designs) and management regulations stipulated in the detailed planning documents, approved housing models, and other relevant legal frameworks.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction proposed that starting from July 1, it will continue coordinating with the People’s Committees of wards and communes (successors to district and Thu Duc City authorities) to review and publicly announce projects with approved detailed 1:500-scale plans or general site plans and architectural designs at the same scale that qualify for construction permit exemptions.

The department has also suggested that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee submit an official report to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Construction give a nod to the city to carry out a pilot program on removing the construction permit requirements. Under this initiative, single-family residential buildings with fewer than seven floors that are part of projects with approved 1:500 detailed planning will be exempt from the requirement to obtain construction permits.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, the department will implement a comprehensive plan to review and develop detailed 1:500-scale urban planning covering all urban areas along major national and municipal traffic routes slated for expansion under approved investment plans. These routes include Ring Roads 2, 3, and 4, National Highway 1, and National Highway 22, among others. This initiative aims to facilitate the exemption of construction permits for individual houses.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh