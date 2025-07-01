Media units under former HCMC People’s Committee temporarily retained

Newspapers and radio and television stations under the former Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will be temporarily retained without change.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued a notice conveying the conclusions of its Standing Committee regarding the restructuring of public non-business units and enterprises under the People’s Committees of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, Binh Duong Province, and the former Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee approved the proposal from the Party Committee’s Organization Commission on the policy to restructure public non-business units and enterprises under the management of the three localities prior to the official announcement of the establishment of the new Ho Chi Minh City.

As part of this policy, current newspapers and radio and television stations under the former Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will be temporarily retained.

Iluustrative photo: SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee has assigned the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to instruct the Municipal People’s Committee to rely on conclusions and policies from the Central and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in carrying out necessary procedures for receiving, restructuring and appointing key leadership personnel for public non-business units and enterprises, ensuring progress and compliance with regulations.

They are also tasked with reviewing and handing over financial resources, assets and ongoing projects to ensure proper legal management and continued implementation. This aims to maintain seamless operations, avoid resource and capital waste, and ensure no disruption to ongoing tasks.

As for media units such as newspapers and radio and television stations, their current structure will be temporarily maintained. They must urgently coordinate with the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission to finalize a plan to streamline and strengthen Ho Chi Minh City’s press system for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

The plan includes efforts for reorganizing certain newspapers and magazines to become supplements or publications of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

From now until the upcoming Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress, the city must develop a comprehensive plan for restructuring public non-business units and enterprises in each field, and shifting their operational models to maximize resource efficiency in the new phase.

By Phuong Uyen- Translated by Huyen Huong