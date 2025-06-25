Over 1.1 million students gear up for 2025 high school graduation exam

This afternoon, more than 1.1 million students nationwide arrived at exam centers to complete the registration procedures for the 2025 high school graduation exam.

The 2025 high school graduation exam marks the first year of implementation for the 2018 General Education Program (GEP), while still accommodating students who studied under the older 2006 GEP.

On this morning, all exam centers held a meeting for all invigilators.



Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu encourages 12th-grade students at Nguyen Thuong Hien High School in Tan Binh District ahead of the high school graduation exam.

This afternoon, candidates completed exam procedures at designated centers, checked and corrected any information errors, and were briefed on exam regulations.

The exam will take place over two days—June 26 and 27.

This morning, 43 twelfth-grade students from Thanh An Secondary-High School in Ho Chi Minh City's Can Gio outlying district traveled to the mainland to participate in the 2025 exam.

Vice Principal Nguyen Minh Phuoc of Thanh An Secondary-High School said that this year, 43 students from the school are sitting for the high school graduation exam.

As in past years, students traveled by boat to the mainland and will stay at Binh Khanh Secondary School in Binh Khanh Town of Can Gio outlying district for three days during the exam period.

The school has arranged for teachers and volunteers from the “Red Flamboyant” program to support the students.

Specifically, 19 students will take their exams at An Nghia High School and 24 at Binh Khanh High School, both in Can Gio District.

This marks the seventh graduating class from Thanh An Secondary-High School to participate in the high school graduation exam.

Earlier, on June 20, in a show of support for students preparing for the exam, Thanh An Border Guard Station, Tu Tam Medical & Social Volunteer Group in HCMC and Thanh An Secondary-High School jointly organized the program “Exam Season Support from the Island.”

In the 2024–2025 school year, Thanh An Commune has 43 twelfth-grade students enrolled at Thanh An Secondary-High School, including 3 from Thieng Lieng Hamlet. These students commute to school daily by boat and mostly come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan