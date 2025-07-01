Lifestyle

Vietnamese culture flourishes in Africa

SGGPO

Beyond successfully completing their UN peacekeeping mission, the officers and staff of Vietnam's Level 2 Field Hospital No. 6 in South Sudan spread Vietnamese culture in Africa.

In addition to successfully fulfilling their UN peacekeeping mission, the officers and staff of Vietnam's Level 2 Field Hospital No. 6 in South Sudan have actively engaged in a unique effort to share Vietnamese cultural values with the international community within the mission.

b07a3572-9156-2393.jpg.jpg
The image of Vietnamese Ao dai always makes a good impression on friends

During diplomatic events, the graceful image of Vietnamese female soldiers wearing traditional Ao dai has left a lasting impression on international guests. More than just a garment, the Ao dai embodies the identity, virtue, and elegance of Vietnamese women.

The soldiers also vividly recreate Vietnamese culture through traditional dishes they prepare themselves. Fried spring rolls, banh chung, and beef noodles serve as "culinary ambassadors" in multinational exchanges, showcasing the sophistication and richness of Vietnamese cuisine.

Folk songs and traditional dances from Vietnam's North to South echoed across the African sky and land, serving as a warm and distinctive greeting. These artistic performances not only enriched cultural exchanges but also stirred emotions and admiration for Vietnam's millennia-old heritage.

b07a9926-407-5053.jpg.jpg

Through simple yet meaningful actions, the military medical officers and staff transformed each encounter into a cultural bridge, fostering a friendly and profound image of Vietnam in the hearts of international friends.

Beyond their roles as doctors and nurses fulfilling professional duties, they serve as "cultural ambassadors," weaving a daily narrative of peace and humanity, reflecting Vietnam's commitment to its responsibilities within the United Nations peacekeeping force.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan

