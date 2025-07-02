Persistent Northern rains drive Red River surge

Heavy rainfall continues to blanket the Northern region of Vietnam with no signs of abating, as large volumes of moist air from the East Sea are still moving inland.

Water levels rise rapidly in the upper reaches of the Red River (Lao Cai Province).

Many areas have recorded precipitation exceeding 70mm, with Hanoi logging 71.4mm.

From the night of July 1 through the morning of July 2, torrential rains swept across both the Northern and North Central regions. Data from the Vrain monitoring system indicated continued rainfall of over 70mm in numerous localities, with some areas approaching 100mm.

The heaviest downpours were concentrated in the Northern midlands and mountainous provinces, including Son La (97mm), Lai Chau (91.4mm), Thai Nguyen (88.8mm), Dien Bien (77mm), Thanh Hoa (76.4mm), and Tuyen Quang (70mm). In Hanoi, rainfall measured at the Kim Anh Station reached 71.4mm. Neighboring lowland provinces also experienced significant rainfall, such as Ninh Binh (92.4mm), Quang Ninh (96.4mm), Phu Tho (69.2mm), and Bac Ninh (52.4mm).

Satellite imagery at 8 a.m. on July 2 shows a large cloud mass causing rain along the Northern coastal region. (Source: GFS)

Rainfall extended across the entire Northern and North Central regions, gradually tapering off toward the South Central Coast and becoming negligible in the South. Most Southern provinces reported less than 5mm of rain, with many areas remaining completely dry.

According to satellite data from the US Global Forecast System (GFS), another mass of moisture-laden clouds from the Gulf of Tonkin began moving into northern Vietnam after 8 a.m. today, July 2. As a result, widespread rainfall persisted throughout the morning in many areas. Residents in urban centers such as Hanoi, Thai Nguyen, and Hai Phong are advised to remain vigilant against the risk of flooding.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has predicted that from July 3, Northern Vietnam will see a gradual easing of rain and wind conditions, with weather expected to improve.

Meanwhile, prolonged heavy rainfall overnight on July 1 in the Northwest region caused the Red River’s upper reaches to swell once again by the morning of July 2. On-site observations show the water level continues to rise rapidly, driven by ongoing rainfall with no signs of subsiding.

Since the night of July 1, water levels in the Red River in Lao Cai have begun to rise.

The Red River begins rising on the night of July 1.

Authorities are urging residents along the Red River to exercise extreme caution and closely monitor weather developments. In Lao Cai Province, local officials have warned against river-related activities such as collecting driftwood, fishing, crossing, or moving near the riverbanks during rain, to avoid being swept away by sudden flash floods or rapidly rising water levels.

Local response teams across communes and wards have been mobilized to implement contingency plans and remain on high alert. All developments will be continuously updated on official weather alert channels.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan