Vietnamese Deputy PM meets Spanish PM, Finnish minister

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez within the framework of his attendance at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomed Vietnam’s participation in the FfD4 and reaffirmed Spain’s strong commitment to fostering its partnership with Vietnam, identifying the Southeast Asian country as one of its priority partners in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on June 30 within the framework of his attendance at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) in Sevilla, Spain.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc congratulated Spain on hosting FfD4 and expressed confidence that the success of the event would significantly contribute to shaping global financial cooperation frameworks and priorities, thereby accelerating the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc (right) shakes hands with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on June 30 (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Deputy PM voiced his delight at the growing Vietnam–Spain relations across various fields, underscored by frequent high-level visits and exchanges, particularly Mr. Pedro Sanchez’s recent visit to Vietnam.

The Spanish PM welcomed Vietnam’s participation in the FfD4 and reaffirmed Spain’s strong commitment to fostering its partnership with Vietnam, identifying the Southeast Asian country as one of its priority partners in the region. He reiterated the key topics discussed during his visit to Vietnam and his recent meeting with PM Chinh on the sidelines of the third UN Ocean Conference in France in June, emphasising that there remains substantial room to boost bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic sector.

Host and guest agreed to direct their respective ministries and agencies to promptly implement the major outcomes and cooperation agreements reached during recent high-level engagements.

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc reiterated an invitation from PM Pham Minh Chinh to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and high-ranking Spanish leaders to attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in October.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc (left) meets with Ville Tavio, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development on June 30 (Photo: VNA)

The same day, the Vietnamese Deputy PM had a meeting with Ville Tavio, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, during which he affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Finland, an important partner within the European Union.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Government and people, he expressed sincere appreciation for the valuable support and assistance that the Finnish Government and people have extended to Vietnam in its socio-economic development and international integration.

For his part, Tavio commended Vietnam’s current socio-economic achievements and affirmed that Vietnam is a key partner for Finland in Southeast Asia.

Concurring with Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc’s view that there remains ample room to expand bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation, the Finnish minister proposed enhancing collaboration in sectors where Finland holds strengths and Vietnam has demand, such as clean water management, communications, and shipbuilding.

He also expressed Finland’s interest in strengthening energy cooperation and affirmed readiness to support Vietnam in accessing EU projects and preferential credit programmes to facilitate the country’s energy transition.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of Vietnam–Finland relations across multiple areas, including politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, development cooperation, education, and training. They agreed to promote exchanges of delegations, particularly at high levels, to bolster political trust and create momentum for enhanced cooperation in various sectors. They also pledged to intensify trade exchanges and maximise the benefits of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc called on Finland to encourage the remaining EU member states to soon ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and to support the European Commission in lifting the “yellow card” warning on Vietnam’s seafood exports. He affirmed that Vietnam is committed to creating a favourable environment for foreign investors, including those from Finland, in line with Vietnamese law.

Emphasising the importance of enhanced regional and multilateral cooperation, the two leaders agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at regional and global multilateral forums.

Vietnamplus