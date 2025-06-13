Engineering troops operate military ferry to transport locals in Phu Tho

On the evening of June 13, Brigade 249 under the Engineering Corps operated a military ferry to transport people across the Red River, near the former Phong Chau Bridge, to meet transportation needs.

The first crossings departed at 2 p.m. on the same day, ensuring safe passage for residents and vehicles, according to military officials.

According to the Engineering Corps, all passengers are required to wear life jackets while on board the ferry to ensure maximum safety. The unit has committed to operating the ferry daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Initially, vehicles ran across Ngoc Thap and Van Lang bridges.

According to authorities, the deployment of the military ferry is a temporary replacement for the pontoon bridge, which remains out of service due to strong river currents. The measure is intended to maintain transportation access for residents of Tam Nong and Lam Thao districts in Phu Tho Province.

Brigade 249 under the Engineering Corps operates a military ferry to transport people across the Red River, near the former Phong Chau Bridge, to meet transportation needs on June 13. (Photo: SGGP)

In the morning, the water flow velocity near the Phong Chau pontoon bridge was recorded at 3.2 meters per second. According to engineering officials, once the flow rate is below two meters per second, Brigade 249 will reestablish the pontoon.

In September 2024, two spans of Phong Chau Bridge, located in Van Xuan Commune, Tam Nong District, Phu Tho Province, were swept away by floodwaters. The collapse severely disrupted transportation for residents in Tam Nong and Lam Thao districts, as well as nearby areas.

Later that month, Brigade 249 of the Engineering Corps installed a temporary pontoon bridge at the site to restore connectivity for the locals. The decision to deploy the pontoon structure was made in response to elevated water levels and strong river currents, ensuring safety during the installation process.

All passengers are required to wear life jackets while on board the ferry to ensure maximum safety. (Photo: SGGP)

By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh