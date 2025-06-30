Third Da Nang Asian Film Festival officially kicks off

The third Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III) officially kicked off at Ariyana International Convention Center Da Nang on the evening of June 29.

Attending the opening ceremony were Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung.

With the theme “Bridging Asia,” the third Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III) takes place from June 29 to July 5, 2025, and features a series of film screenings, networking events, and cultural exchanges aimed at connecting filmmakers from across the region.

Vietnamese and foreign artists attend the opening ceremony of the third Da Nang Asian Film Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The event not only honors outstanding cinematic works and talented artists but also serves as a platform to foster connection and promote the humanistic values and creative vitality of Asian cinema to the international community.

DANAFF III stands as a strong affirmation of Da Nang’s commitment to its vision of becoming a new cultural and cinematic hub of Vietnam and the region.

Da Nang identifies cinema not only as a form of art but also as a driving force for economic development and a powerful medium for promoting the city’s image.

The third Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III) has attracted more than 100 Vietnamese and international films. The number of participating films has seen a significant increase from 46 in its inaugural year to 63 in the second edition.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City, Le Trung Chinh, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City, Le Trung Chinh, expressed the city’s pride in welcoming talented individuals and artistically rich, innovative cinematic works from across the continent.

He affirmed that Da Nang will continue to invest in, support, and create the most favorable conditions for DANAFF to grow sustainably, professionally, and with a distinctive identity.

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, offers flowers to members of the jury. (Photo: SGGP)

At the opening ceremony, the organizers of the DANAFF III presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to renowned South Korean director Im Kwon-Taek. This marks the first time the festival has introduced this honor, in addition to its signature award categories such as the Asian Film Competition featuring 14 entries, the Vietnamese Film Competition with 12 selected films, the NETPAC Award for Best Vietnamese Film, and the Audience Award for the most acclaimed Vietnamese film among those participating in the Current Vietnamese Cinema program.

By Pham Nga—Translated by Kim Khanh