HCMC’s chairman inspects operation of newly established Di An Ward

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, conducted an inspection of the organization and operation of the newly established Di An Ward on July 1.

It marks the first official working day under the new two-tier local government model.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, and the accompanying delegation carried out an on-site survey at the Di An Ward Public Administration Service Center. The inspection focused on the operation of the online application registration system, the issuance of digital signatures, and the procedures for receiving and processing administrative procedures, particularly in the areas of land management, construction, and business registration. The delegation also met and offered encouragement to volunteers assisting residents with administrative procedures.

Speaking at the working session with the Party Committee and the People’s Committee of Di An Ward, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc praised the ward’s thorough preparations in terms of personnel and technical infrastructure that have effectively met the requirements of operating under the newly two-tier local government model.

He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is entering a historically significant period of transition with new spatial configurations, untapped potential, new resources, and fresh drivers of growth. This is a critical moment for the city to strive toward its goal of ranking among the world’s top 100 most livable cities.

The city’s leader requested the local authorities to provide a detailed report on the ward People’s Committee’s working regulations, the assignment of responsibilities across functional departments, the progress in receiving and transferring administrative records from the People’s Committee of the former Di An City, the status of document digitization, the public posting of administrative procedures, and the management of public non-business units.

According to Chairwoman of the Di An Ward People’s Committee, Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, the ward is currently utilizing the former headquarters of the Di An City People’s Committee, which now serves as a modern and well-equipped administrative center. A total of 17 standing staff members have been assigned to the ward, supported by three volunteers during each working session to assist residents with administrative procedures. During the trial operation phase, the system for receiving and processing applications is stable, earning positive feedback from both citizens and businesses.

In addition, the ward’s Party Committee has completed the draft regulations on the functions, tasks, responsibilities, and working rules of the Party Committee and the People’s Committee and finalized the work schedule for the last six months of this year and preparations for the upcoming session of the newly established ward People’s Council.

The ward has also proposed that Ho Chi Minh City authorities allocate additional funding to upgrade information technology infrastructure and improve internet connectivity. The local authorities have already advanced funds from their budget to enhance infrastructure capacity in order to handle the high volume of administrative applications during the initial phase of operation.

By Xuan Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh