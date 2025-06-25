Khanh Hoa welcomes at least 667,000 arrivals via Sea Tourism, Culture Festival

During the 2025 Sea Culture and Tourism Festival, Khanh Hoa Province welcomed around 667,000 visitors, including 290,000 overnight guests.

On the afternoon of June 24, the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee held a conference to review the 2025 Sea Culture and Tourism Festival which was held from mid-May to late June in Nha Trang City.

The festival, themed “Nha Trang Say Hi,” featured nearly 40 activities and events across Nha Trang City.

Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee Dinh Van Thieu stated that from June 7 to June 9 alone, the province welcomed around 667,000 tourists.

Second runner-up of Miss Sea and Islands Vietnam 2025, Nguyen Tuong Vy, interacts with locals as part of the festival activities. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

As a first-time event, the festival successfully showcased the province’s unique cultural features to both local and international visitors. Notably, there were major sporting events such as the International Beach Volleyball Tournament and the National Beach Soccer Championship.

The Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee hoped that a large number of early summer visitors from the recent festivals would contribute to the province's goal of welcoming 1.5 million tourists in June 2025.

In the first five months of the year, Khanh Hoa Province received over 4.6 million overnight visitors, including 2.2 million international tourists, with total tourism revenue estimated at nearly VND23,652 billion (US$905 million).

In 2025, Khanh Hoa Province aims to welcome 11.8 million visitors, including 5.2 million international tourists, with tourism revenue targeted at VND60,000 billion (nearly US$2.3 billion).

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong