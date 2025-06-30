Southeast region's communes, wards gear up for government restructuring launch

As June draws to a close, a sense of urgency permeates wards, communes, and special zones across provinces in the Southeast region, including Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Employees of Vung Tau Urban Greenery and Park Development Joint Stock Company beautify streets in Vung Tau City ahead of the ceremony to officially announce central and local government resolutions and decisions on the merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units. (Photo: SGGP)

Staff at Vung Tau Ward Public Administration Center prepare for official launch. (Photo: SGGP)

Local officials and civil servants are working at full speed to finalize preparations for an administrative transition. The country is set to abolish operations of district-level administrations, transitioning to a streamlined two-tier local administration model from July 1.

According to reporting by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, a flurry of activity has been underway at commune-level administrative offices across the region. Workers have been cleaning, reorganizing files, repainting signage, beautifying the campus landscape, and putting up banners and slogans. These efforts have continued day and night, including weekends. All in preparation for the official launch of the new two-tier local government system.

SGGP Newspaper’s reporters have recorded the atmosphere of preparation in several wards, communes, and special zones across the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

Putting up banners and slogans to celebrate the official launch of the new two-tier local government system (Photo: SGGP)

Con Dao is Ho Chi Minh City's only designated special zone. (Photo: SGGP)

Headquarters of the newly-established Ba Ria Ward Party Committee (Photo: SGGP)

The functional force in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province, has begun relocating furniture and equipment to prepare office space for the newly established People's Committee of Tran Bien Ward of the newly-merged Dong Nai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The main gate of the Public Administration Center of Tran Bien Ward, in the new Dong Nai Province, is being rapidly completed for the official launch of the new two-tier local government system (Photo: SGGP).

Headquarters of the Party Committee of Tran Bien Ward, in the new Dong Nai Province, formerly the office of the Bien Hoa City Party Committee (Photo: SGGP)

The new headquarters of Lai Thieu Ward, located in Binh Duong Province, is formerly the headquarters of the Thuan An City People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

The entrance gate of the Binh Hoa Ward People’s Committee headquarters, in Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, is currently undergoing renovation in preparation for the official launch of the new two-tier local government system. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh