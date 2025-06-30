Southeast region's communes, wards gear up for government restructuring launch
SGGP
As June draws to a close, a sense of urgency permeates wards, communes, and special zones across provinces in the Southeast region, including Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
Local officials and civil servants are working at full speed to finalize preparations for an administrative transition. The country is set to abolish operations of district-level administrations, transitioning to a streamlined two-tier local administration model from July 1.
According to reporting by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, a flurry of activity has been underway at commune-level administrative offices across the region. Workers have been cleaning, reorganizing files, repainting signage, beautifying the campus landscape, and putting up banners and slogans. These efforts have continued day and night, including weekends. All in preparation for the official launch of the new two-tier local government system.
SGGP Newspaper’s reporters have recorded the atmosphere of preparation in several wards, communes, and special zones across the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.