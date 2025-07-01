Ho Chi Minh City

Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro increases daily trips to meet travel demand

SGGPO

Starting from July 1, Metro Line 1 from Ben Thanh to Suoi Tien officially increases its daily trips by 26, bringing the total to 226 trips per day, in order to meet the growing travel needs of residents.

metro-7268-4824.jpg.jpg
Passengers traveling on the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro line utilize smart cards (IC Cards) for automatic payment at all stations.

Specifically, operating hours are from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. During peak hours, the interval between trips is 7 minutes.

On weekdays (excluding Saturdays and Sundays), peak hours are defined as 6:00–8:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 3:30–6:30 p.m.

Passengers on metro line 1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien can use smart cards (IC cards) for automatic payment at all stations from July 1.

Currently, the automatic fare collection system (under package CP3) has been deployed throughout the entire line including four types of cards such as single-trip cards, 1-day cards, 3-day cards, and top-up cards.

Outside of peak hours, the interval between trips is 10 or 12 minutes per trip.

Tickets are available for purchase at automated ticket vending machines (TVMs) using cash in amounts ranging from VND1,000 to VND200,000. After completing their journey, passengers can return their cards at fare adjustment machines (FAMs) to obtain a refund of their deposit.

Ticket prices are determined by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Single-ride ticket costs VND7,000 – VND20,000, based on the distance traveled while one-day pass costs VND40,000 per person.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro ticket purchase public transportation cashless payments

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn