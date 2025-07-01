Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro increases daily trips to meet travel demand

Starting from July 1, Metro Line 1 from Ben Thanh to Suoi Tien officially increases its daily trips by 26, bringing the total to 226 trips per day, in order to meet the growing travel needs of residents.

Passengers traveling on the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro line utilize smart cards (IC Cards) for automatic payment at all stations.

Specifically, operating hours are from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. During peak hours, the interval between trips is 7 minutes.

On weekdays (excluding Saturdays and Sundays), peak hours are defined as 6:00–8:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 3:30–6:30 p.m.

Currently, the automatic fare collection system (under package CP3) has been deployed throughout the entire line including four types of cards such as single-trip cards, 1-day cards, 3-day cards, and top-up cards.

Outside of peak hours, the interval between trips is 10 or 12 minutes per trip.

Tickets are available for purchase at automated ticket vending machines (TVMs) using cash in amounts ranging from VND1,000 to VND200,000. After completing their journey, passengers can return their cards at fare adjustment machines (FAMs) to obtain a refund of their deposit.

Ticket prices are determined by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Single-ride ticket costs VND7,000 – VND20,000, based on the distance traveled while one-day pass costs VND40,000 per person.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan