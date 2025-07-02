Draft plan on cultural promotion must support national goals: PM

Culture is a big and complex issue, forming a foundational component alongside Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought in shaping Vietnam’s socialist path, said PM Pham Minh Chinh.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting of the Government Party Committee’s Standing Board on July 1. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 1 chaired a meeting of the Government Party Committee’s Standing Board to discuss a number of important issues, including a draft scheme aimed at promoting Vietnamese culture globally and absorbing world cultural quintessence.

The plan aims to develop a progressive Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity, integrated with and absorbing global civilisational values.

The meeting focused on the objectives of the plan, new contents compared to previous cultural resolutions, and key policies for achieving its goals.

In his concluding remarks, PM Pham Minh Chinh noted that culture is a big and complex issue, forming a foundational component alongside Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought in shaping Vietnam’s socialist path. He tasked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism with finalising the draft plan quickly for submission to the Government Party Committee, the Government and the Politburo.

He noted that the Party and State have issued numerous policies recognising culture as the “guiding light for the nation” and the spiritual foundation of society. These include landmark decisions like the 1943 Vietnamese Cultural Outline, the Resolution of the 8th Party Central Committee's fifth plenum on building an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity (1998), and national cultural conferences held in 1946 and 2021.

The PM underlined that the new plan must align with major Party and State principles, formalising cultural policies that focus on “internationalising national cultural identity and nationalising world cultural quintessence.”

He said that the plan must clearly define its scope, target groups, and comprehensive content, covering fields such as painting, architecture, music, cuisine, fashion, cinema, exhibitions, and performing arts. It should set general and specific objectives aligned with the national centenary goals for 2030 and 2045.

It should ensure Party leadership, contribute to socio-economic development and the two centenary goals, and prioritise raising the spiritual life and cultural enjoyment of the people, who are the centre and subject of development, he requested.

He added that the plan must introduce institutional breakthroughs, mobilise resources including public-private partnerships, enable cultural professionals to earn a living, develop cultural and entertainment industries, cultivate human resources, promote cultural communication and international cooperation.

Alongside finalising the draft for the Politburo’s consideration, the Government leader called for preparing a Government programme and plan to implement the resolution once adopted.

