10-ton whale spotted off Central Vietnam coast

Tourists and local people suddenly enjoyed a majestic spectacle of a whale swimming approximately 300-400 meters from shore, near Hon Kho Lon Island in Nhon Hai Commune, Binh Dinh Province’s Quy Nhon City on June 25.

The majestic marine mammal is estimated to be over 10 meters long and weigh more than 10 tons.

Mr. Dang Van Hai, a young photographer in Binh Dinh Province who directly discovered the whale, said that the animal was observed along the coastal waters at around 4 p.m. The rorqual incessantly opens its mouth widely and scoops in dense shoals of prey. Seabirds swooped in, competing for scraps, creating a stunning scene on the water. The whale remained near the shoreline for around 30 minutes before swimming away to continue its journey.

Tourists visiting the Hon Kho–Nhon Hai area also witnessed the whale's appearance and quickly took out their phones to capture photos and the extraordinary moment on video.

According to marine ecology experts, Binh Dinh Province's 134-kilometer coastline, with its rich marine ecosystems, clean waters, and undisturbed environment, offers an ideal habitat for rare marine mammals such as whales to forage. The increasing frequency of the appearance of whales in the region during the summer months may be a positive sign that the South Central Coast’s marine environment is recovering well, with abundant food resources available.

In recent years, whales have been increasingly spotted along the coastal waters of Binh Dinh Province, particularly in areas such as De Gi in Phu My District, Nhon Ly, and Nhon Hai. Most recently, on June 7, 2025, a large whale was recorded hunting near the shore of My An Commune, in Phu My District.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh