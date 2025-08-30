State-level military parade rehearsal for 80th National Day commences
SGGPO
The State-level military parade rehearsal celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) started early Saturday morning.
From late night on August 29 until the early hours of August 30, thousands of people continued to pour into the central streets of Hanoi, eagerly awaiting the scheduled time for the grand rehearsal of the military parade and mass procession.
The state-level full-dress rehearsal for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day parade took place at Ba Dinh Square and surrounding central streets in Hanoi.