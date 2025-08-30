State-level military parade rehearsal for 80th National Day commences

The State-level military parade rehearsal celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) started early Saturday morning.

From late night on August 29 until the early hours of August 30, thousands of people continued to pour into the central streets of Hanoi, eagerly awaiting the scheduled time for the grand rehearsal of the military parade and mass procession.

The state-level full-dress rehearsal for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day parade took place at Ba Dinh Square and surrounding central streets in Hanoi.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on August 30, military vehicles and equipment began moving from the F1 racetrack toward Ba Dinh Square.

At 5:10 a.m., activity intensified in the area of Hang Chao and Nguyen Thai Hoc streets.

In the early hours of the morning, civilians and soldiers brought vibrant energy to the streets of Ly Thai To and Trang Tien, creating a lively and spirited atmosphere.

At around 3 a.m., cadets from the Political Officer Training School performed music and engaged with the public along Trang Tien Street, in front of the Hanoi Opera House.

A ceremonial artillery salute marked the official start of the full-dress rehearsal

Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers take part in the parade commemorating the August Revolution and National Day.

Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army participating in the parade

Volunteers distribute water and snacks to the public around the Hanoi Opera House area.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh