Multimedia

Photo Gallery

State-level military parade rehearsal for 80th National Day commences

SGGPO

The State-level military parade rehearsal celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) started early Saturday morning.

15.jpg

From late night on August 29 until the early hours of August 30, thousands of people continued to pour into the central streets of Hanoi, eagerly awaiting the scheduled time for the grand rehearsal of the military parade and mass procession.

The state-level full-dress rehearsal for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day parade took place at Ba Dinh Square and surrounding central streets in Hanoi.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on August 30, military vehicles and equipment began moving from the F1 racetrack toward Ba Dinh Square.
At Ba Dinh Square, final preparations were underway ahead of the full-dress parade rehearsal.
The area around Kim Ma Street
At 5:10 a.m., activity intensified in the area of Hang Chao and Nguyen Thai Hoc streets.
In the early hours of the morning, civilians and soldiers brought vibrant energy to the streets of Ly Thai To and Trang Tien, creating a lively and spirited atmosphere.
At around 3 a.m., cadets from the Political Officer Training School performed music and engaged with the public along Trang Tien Street, in front of the Hanoi Opera House.
A ceremonial artillery salute marked the official start of the full-dress rehearsal
1.jpg
2.jpg
In the early hours of the morning, civilians and soldiers brought vibrant energy to the streets of Ly Thai To and Trang Tien, creating a lively and spirited atmosphere.
3.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg
Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers take part in the parade commemorating the August Revolution and National Day.
7.jpg
8.jpg
Chinese servicemen
9.jpg
Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army participating in the parade
10.jpg
At 5:10 a.m., activity intensified in the area of Hang Chao and Nguyen Thai Hoc streets
11.jpg
At 5:10 a.m., activity intensified in the area of Hang Chao and Nguyen Thai Hoc streets
12.jpg
The area around Kim Ma Street
13.jpg
The area around Kim Ma Street
14.jpg
At Ba Dinh Square, final preparations were underway ahead of the full-dress parade rehearsal.
15.jpg
At Ba Dinh Square, final preparations were underway ahead of the full-dress parade rehearsal.
16.jpg
Ba Dinh Square area before the rehearsal
17.jpg
At Ba Dinh Square, final preparations were underway ahead of the full-dress parade rehearsal.
quang-phuc-1-6471-7440.jpg
tinh-nguyen-vien-3363-5268.jpg
Volunteers distribute water and snacks to the public around the Hanoi Opera House area.
phao-le-3-7946-3922.jpg
Related News
By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

State-level military parade rehearsal 80th National Day Ba Dinh Square

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn