Thousands of spectators gather in Hoan Kiem Lake to watch police force parade

The Festival for a Peaceful Capital was organized at Hoan Kiem Lake walking street, attracting a crowd of spectators on the morning of August 10.

The event was held by the Hanoi Department of Public Security in celebration of the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnamese People’s Public Security forces and the 20th anniversary of the All-People’s Festival for National Security Protection and the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945- September 2, 2025).

Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tung, Director of the Hanoi Department of Public Security, noted that exactly 80 years ago, the Hanoi Police was established alongside the Vietnamese People’s Public Security forces.

From its honorable mission at the beginning of the revolution, from history through numerous hardships and sacrifices, the Police of the capital city of Hanoi has remained absolutely loyal to the Party and the nation, standing side by side with the people.

The Hanoi Police has become a core force protecting national security and maintaining social order and safety, contributing significantly to preserving a peaceful and stable environment that supports the capital and the country’s economic, social, and diplomatic development.

Following the main program, the parade units marched through several central streets, sharing joyous moments with residents in the capital.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tung added that the festival serves as an occasion to review and reaffirm the courageous and humane role of the capital’s police force, who work day and night to maintain peace in the city. It also demonstrates the strength of national unity, political power, and the immense spirit of Hanoi’s people in protecting national security and ensuring social order within the city.

Some photos highlighted the parade at Hoan Kiem Lake walking street on August 10.

From early morning, thousands of people flocked to the Hoan Kiem Lake walking street to watch the Festival for a Peaceful Capital.

Hanoi police soldiers reenacted the early revolutionary days defending the people and reclaiming power.

Traffic police display their support and assistance to the public. Cultural performances praise Hanoi as a city of peace.

The parade begins with a formation carrying a portrait of President Ho Chi Minh through the streets.

Leading the parade contingent is the formation of Hanoi Police command vehicle.

Various police units march through the Hoan Kiem Lake walking street.

Crowded people gather along Dinh Tien Hoang Street to capture memorable images of the police force.

The capital’s female police formation joins the parade.

Traffic police lead the Hanoi Police force. Police vehicles lead the motorcades.

Vehicles of the mobile police join the parade.

Specialized police vehicles transporting detainees are also part of the parade.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong