Thousands of spectators gather in Hoan Kiem Lake to watch police force parade

The event was held by the Hanoi Department of Public Security in celebration of the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnamese People’s Public Security forces and the 20th anniversary of the All-People’s Festival for National Security Protection and the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945- September 2, 2025).
Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tung, Director of the Hanoi Department of Public Security, noted that exactly 80 years ago, the Hanoi Police was established alongside the Vietnamese People’s Public Security forces.
From its honorable mission at the beginning of the revolution, from history through numerous hardships and sacrifices, the Police of the capital city of Hanoi has remained absolutely loyal to the Party and the nation, standing side by side with the people.
The Hanoi Police has become a core force protecting national security and maintaining social order and safety, contributing significantly to preserving a peaceful and stable environment that supports the capital and the country’s economic, social, and diplomatic development.
Following the main program, the parade units marched through several central streets, sharing joyous moments with residents in the capital.
Lieutenant General Nguyen Thanh Tung added that the festival serves as an occasion to review and reaffirm the courageous and humane role of the capital’s police force, who work day and night to maintain peace in the city. It also demonstrates the strength of national unity, political power, and the immense spirit of Hanoi’s people in protecting national security and ensuring social order within the city.
Some photos highlighted the parade at Hoan Kiem Lake walking street on August 10.