Nearly 16,000 officers and soldiers participate in military parade rehearsal

Nearly 16,000 officers and soldiers participated in the second rehearsal ahead of a grand parade in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day at the National Military Training Center 4 in Hanoi on August 5.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Head of the Parade and Marching Subcommittee, presided over the rehearsal, which was co-organized by the Ministry of National Defense, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security.

Nearly 16,000 personnel from the armed forces, including both the military and public security forces, along with a wide array of modern weaponry and military equipment, took part in the rehearsal. These forces are tasked with participating in the upcoming national parade and march codenamed “Mission A80.”

Leaders and officials of the Ministry of National Defense, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security attend the rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP)

The Female Military Medical Officer formation

The female militia from ethnic group

The military force consists of 26 marching formations, 11 standing formations, and units featuring artillery vehicles and weapons. The public security forces are represented by 17 marching formations, 7 static formations, and 8 specialized vehicle units.

The rehearsal session was divided into two parts: the execution of ceremonial protocols in accordance with Party and State traditions, and a coordinated military parade and march.

According to organizers, participating units demonstrated discipline and professionalism despite facing harsh weather conditions. Training was conducted in a rigorous and orderly manner. Both marching formations and specialized vehicle units adhered strictly to technical standards.

The Armored Tank Formation of the Vietnam People’s Army

Military specialized vehicles at the rehearsal

In his closing remarks at the rehearsal, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia commended the participating forces for their unity and strict adherence to discipline.

He emphasized that the upcoming celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) is a momentous political event, drawing widespread attention from the public, the international community, and overseas Vietnamese. As such, he called on all units to maintain their efforts, continue training with seriousness and dedication, and fulfill their assigned duties with excellence.

Immediately following the rehearsal, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia chaired a working session with relevant agencies to review the exercise and prepare for the third comprehensive rehearsal at National Military Training Center No. 4, ahead of the training session at Ba Dinh Square and main streets in central Hanoi.

The Air Defence – Air Force Officer formation

The Armored Tank Formation of the Vietnam People’s Army

A formation of armored vehicles

Soldiers of the Armored Forces at the rehearsal

A formation of self-propelled artillery vehicles

The S-125-VT air defense missile system, modernized by Vietnam

The electronic warfare system

A formation of loitering munition UAV carriers

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh