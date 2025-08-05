Multimedia

Video

Nearly 16,000 officers and soldiers participate in military parade rehearsal

SGGPO

Nearly 16,000 officers and soldiers participated in the second rehearsal ahead of a grand parade in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day at the National Military Training Center 4 in Hanoi on August 5.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Head of the Parade and Marching Subcommittee, presided over the rehearsal, which was co-organized by the Ministry of National Defense, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security.

Nearly 16,000 personnel from the armed forces, including both the military and public security forces, along with a wide array of modern weaponry and military equipment, took part in the rehearsal. These forces are tasked with participating in the upcoming national parade and march codenamed “Mission A80.”

30.jpg
Leaders and officials of the Ministry of National Defense, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security attend the rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP)
31.jpg
The Female Military Medical Officer formation
32.jpg
The female militia from ethnic group

The military force consists of 26 marching formations, 11 standing formations, and units featuring artillery vehicles and weapons. The public security forces are represented by 17 marching formations, 7 static formations, and 8 specialized vehicle units.

The rehearsal session was divided into two parts: the execution of ceremonial protocols in accordance with Party and State traditions, and a coordinated military parade and march.

According to organizers, participating units demonstrated discipline and professionalism despite facing harsh weather conditions. Training was conducted in a rigorous and orderly manner. Both marching formations and specialized vehicle units adhered strictly to technical standards.

33.jpg
The Armored Tank Formation of the Vietnam People’s Army
34.jpg
35.jpg
Military specialized vehicles at the rehearsal

In his closing remarks at the rehearsal, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia commended the participating forces for their unity and strict adherence to discipline.

He emphasized that the upcoming celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) is a momentous political event, drawing widespread attention from the public, the international community, and overseas Vietnamese. As such, he called on all units to maintain their efforts, continue training with seriousness and dedication, and fulfill their assigned duties with excellence.

Immediately following the rehearsal, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia chaired a working session with relevant agencies to review the exercise and prepare for the third comprehensive rehearsal at National Military Training Center No. 4, ahead of the training session at Ba Dinh Square and main streets in central Hanoi.

36.jpg
The Air Defence – Air Force Officer formation
37.jpg
The Armored Tank Formation of the Vietnam People’s Army
38.jpg
A formation of armored vehicles
39.jpg
Soldiers of the Armored Forces at the rehearsal
40.jpg
A formation of self-propelled artillery vehicles
41.jpg
42.jpg
The S-125-VT air defense missile system, modernized by Vietnam
43.jpg
44.jpg
45.jpg
46.jpg
47.jpg
48.jpg
49.jpg
50.jpg
The electronic warfare system
51.jpg
52.jpg
A formation of loitering munition UAV carriers
53.jpg
54.jpg
55.jpg
56.jpg
Related News
By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

military parade rehearsal 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day second rehearsal Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia modern weaponry and military equipment Mission A80

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn