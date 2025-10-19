Multimedia

Con Dao National Park: A high-value center of biodiversity in HCMC

Con Dao National Park spans an area of 198.83 square kilometers, comprising two main functional zones of a forest conservation area covering 58.83 square kilometers and a marine protected area encompassing 140 square kilometers.

Con Dao National Park in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Con Dao National Park currently manages 14,000 hectares of wetlands, home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna, as well as diverse and rich marine ecosystems. Remarkably, the park preserves all four distinct and rare forest and marine ecosystems, a critical convergence zone for a wide range of marine species from both the northern and southern regions of the East Sea.

On October 12, in Abu Dhabi, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) officially recognized Con Dao National Park on the Green List of Protected and Well-Managed Areas.

The inclusion of Con Dao National Park on the IUCN Green List not only affirms the park's effective conservation management but also opens up significant opportunities to promote Con Dao as a destination for responsible ecotourism. This recognition enhances the island’s international profile, attracting environmentally conscious travelers who seek meaningful experiences and are committed to protecting nature.

Sea swallows return to nest on Hon Trung Islet within Con Dao National Park. (Photo: SGGP)
Visitors explore the wilderness of Con Dao National Park through forest treks and mountain trails. (Photo: SGGP)
The Nicobar Pigeon, one of the rare bird species found in Con Dao National Park (Photo: SGGP)
Authorities collect coral spawn to support reef restoration efforts in the waters off Con Dao. (Photo: SGGP)
The functional forces relocate turtle eggs to hatcheries on Bay Canh Island, the leading nesting site for sea turtles in Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)
By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh

