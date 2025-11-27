Thanh Hoa kumquat growers rush to meet Lunar New Year demand

As the Lunar New Year approaches, local dwellers of Hop Tien Commune in Thanh Hoa Province are entering their busiest season - cultivating ornamental kumquat trees, a symbol of prosperity for Tet celebrations.

From the ninth lunar month to the tenth lunar month, residents of Thanh Hoa Province’s Hop Tien Commune become bustling with activity as they prepare kumquat trees for the Tet holiday.

During this period, discussions and activities in Hop Tien Commune are observed to revolve primarily around the cultivation and trade of kumquat trees.

For many years, Hop Tien Commune has been well-known for its tradition of growing ornamental kumquat trees. Currently, the commune has over 30 hectares dedicated to this crop. Thanks to this trade, many local households have become more prosperous.

Although kumquat cultivation continues year-round, the busiest period starts from the end of the ninth lunar month to the tenth lunar month. During this time, families mobilize all available labor to work in their gardens; some loosen the soil, others prune branches, shape the trees, water them, or apply fertilizer.

60 years old farmer Nguyen Van Nhan in Hamlet 3 in Hop Tien Commune shared that creating a beautiful kumquat tree for Tet is a meticulous and labor-intensive process. “From soil preparation and seedling selection to fertilization and shaping, each step requires patience, precision, and experience,” he explained. “Even determining how many fruits each branch should bear requires careful calculation. To do that, we must count new buds. If this step is done carelessly, the tree won’t yield the desired number or quality of fruits.”

Mrs. Hoang Thi Luong, another local resident, reported that her family cultivates over 1,000 kumquat trees. She noted the successful growth of their stock, saying that despite the impact of storms and floods a few months ago, the trees were fortunate to develop successfully. They exhibit robust health, uniform growth, large fruits, and vibrant green foliage.

She added, "Currently, our family and hired personnel are focused on irrigation, fertilization, and thorough pest inspection to maintain the trees' optimal condition”.

Currently, early market activity is evident, with several traders already visiting Hop Tien to place orders. Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, who owns a kumquat garden, noted a significant shift in the timing of purchases. She explained that while previous years saw traders arriving around the twelfth lunar month, this year's early visits and deposits are viewed as a highly encouraging sign for local growers.

By Duy Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan