Modern weapons and military equipment presented at military rehearsal
SGGPO
A rehearsal for a military parade and procession as part of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) was held at the National Military Training Center 4 on July 17.
Notably, the rehearsal featured a wide array of modern military equipment, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, missile systems, electronic warfare vehicles, and suicide drones. In addition to marching contingents, the event also showcased artillery units and elite armed forces formations.
The comprehensive rehearsal with the participation of more than 15,000 officers and soldiers served as a critical preparatory step to ensure the quality, spirit, and symbolic significance of the upcoming grand celebration.