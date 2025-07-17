Modern weapons and military equipment presented at military rehearsal

Multimedia

A rehearsal for a military parade and procession as part of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) was held at the National Military Training Center 4 on July 17.

Notably, the rehearsal featured a wide array of modern military equipment, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, missile systems, electronic warfare vehicles, and suicide drones. In addition to marching contingents, the event also showcased artillery units and elite armed forces formations.

The comprehensive rehearsal with the participation of more than 15,000 officers and soldiers served as a critical preparatory step to ensure the quality, spirit, and symbolic significance of the upcoming grand celebration.

A convoy of artillery vehicles
A formation of armored vehicles
The S-125-VT air defense missile system, modernized by Vietnam
Military artillery vehicles
A formation of loitering munition UAV carriers
Specialized transport trucks for armed forces
Large-caliber artillery pieces are showcased during the final rehearsal.
A fleet of specialized motorcycles operated by the People’s Public Security force
A fleet of specialized traffic police vehicles
A formation of armored and armored personnel carrier vehicles
A convoy of specialized police vehicles
A formation of vehicles from the fire prevention and fighting police force
By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh

