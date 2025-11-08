Phu Quoc accelerating infrastructure projects serving APEC 2027

Key projects serving the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2027 (APEC 2027) in Phu Quoc Special Zone are being accelerated with the goal of ensuring timely completion and quality.

These projects also align with long-term, sustainable socio-economic development for An Giang Province.

According to Prime Ministerial Decision No. 948/QD-TTg dated May 17, 2025, the People’s Committee of An Giang Province has been assigned to take the lead and coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to quickly implement 21 key infrastructure projects for APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc.

The projects have a total public investment of nearly VND20,200 billion (US$767 million), of which 70 percent is supported by the central government, with the remainder financed by the province and businesses.

The projects aim to meet the schedule in time for the APEC 2027, which is expected to take place in November 2027.

>>>Below are images of workers on construction sites.

Excavators are operating at full capacity for the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project.

Workers fabricating rebar at the construction site of the APEC Conference Center project.

Excavators work on the construction site of the APEC Conference Center project.

Beyond the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project, the APEC Conference Center project is also being rapidly constructed.

With construction progressing urgently, the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project, designed for a capacity of 18 million passengers per year, is gradually taking shape.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong