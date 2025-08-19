Convoys transfer military equipment to Hanoi for National Day parade

From late August 18 to early August 19, dozens of pieces of military equipment were transported by three convoys of armored military vehicles and trucks to designated points for the upcoming National Day parade on September 2.
The designated points include the F1 Racetrack near My Dinh National Stadium and the headquarters of Military Command on Nguyen Tri Phuong Street, Ba Dinh Ward.
After unloading, the specialized vehicles returned to the National Military Training Center No. 4 to continue transporting additional equipment.
According to observations of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter, numerous residents gathered in front of My Dinh National Stadium to watch the convoys pass by.
Below are some images and a video captured by a SGGP reporter on the night of August 18 and the early morning of August 19.