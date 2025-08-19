Convoys transfer military equipment to Hanoi for National Day parade

Multimedia

Despite a persistent downpour, convoys of specialized vehicles overnight transported military equipment to the capital city of Hanoi in preparation for the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

From late August 18 to early August 19, dozens of pieces of military equipment were transported by three convoys of armored military vehicles and trucks to designated points for the upcoming National Day parade on September 2.

The designated points include the F1 Racetrack near My Dinh National Stadium and the headquarters of Military Command on Nguyen Tri Phuong Street, Ba Dinh Ward.

After unloading, the specialized vehicles returned to the National Military Training Center No. 4 to continue transporting additional equipment.

According to observations of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter, numerous residents gathered in front of My Dinh National Stadium to watch the convoys pass by.

Below are some images and a video captured by a SGGP reporter on the night of August 18 and the early morning of August 19.

dsc-8719-4344-3108.jpg
Crowds also gather on Ho Tung Mau Street, near the pedestrian overpass, to wait and watch the convoy pass by. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)
dsc-0320-6154-8340.jpg
Some students and residents catch the convoys on their phones. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)
z6921031954912-28c74ac6d19f4e35d5592fd506e5e57e-7055-3960.jpg
z6921031964410-ddf5f549319323cf5378b5f38682701e-1168-487.jpg
The convoy quickly moves toward the headquarters of the Military Command on Nguyen Tri Phuong Street. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)
dsc-0072-4658-2405.jpg
Traffic police vehicles and military police trucks lead the convoys. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)
dsc-8703-8384-9312.jpg
z6921028963402-6ae27e8841d56bc03c1dfb9a53d6dfdd-4000-845.jpg
Military and police forces were deployed early to ensure the convoy’s security and safety. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)
dsc-0388-8927-1349.jpg
z6921028969009-e7e73e23adf3b46726723a87bed30a5b-7220-5098.jpg
The convoys carrying military equipment are moving along Ho Tung Mau Street. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)
z6921031948858-668f98f5219776227543458805a67cac-6748-5489.jpg
z6921031949793-df76228aaebb2dd6ba33f9d7d9fa88aa-4814-4498.jpg
z6921031950417-4293586cc004e315ad50d86cf5d83767-619-2649.jpg
z6921028936052-1675bbee65c9464683d822210786961b-2488-3399.jpg
dsc-8743-8697-2903.jpg
The vehicles transport military equipment, vehicles and artillery into the city center of Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)
dsc-0147-8278-6810.jpg
dsc-0095-6390-2468.jpg
The convoys pass through the area near My Dinh National Stadium. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)
z6921031947990-6f7ebb3826af5307919b417b5fd32794-8339-4253.jpg
The equipment was then offloaded. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Trung)
By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

