Hanoi conducts full-scale rehearsal for National Day parade
SGGPO
The Department of Public Security of Hanoi held a full-scale parade rehearsal at the Hoan Kiem pedestrian area on August 7 for Vietnam's upcoming grand parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution, and National Day on September 2.
During the rehearsal, the Hanoi police force took part in the parade, demonstrating the strength, discipline, and readiness of the force in maintaining public security and order.
The rehearsal commenced with a ceremonial procession of President Ho Chi Minh’s portrait, followed by the National Flag-Party Flag Unit and various parade formations. These included units of public security veterans, local citizens, youth and women's groups, grassroots security forces, and motorized units.