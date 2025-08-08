Hanoi conducts full-scale rehearsal for National Day parade

The Department of Public Security of Hanoi held a full-scale parade rehearsal at the Hoan Kiem pedestrian area on August 7 for Vietnam's upcoming grand parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution, and National Day on September 2.

During the rehearsal, the Hanoi police force took part in the parade, demonstrating the strength, discipline, and readiness of the force in maintaining public security and order.

The rehearsal commenced with a ceremonial procession of President Ho Chi Minh’s portrait, followed by the National Flag-Party Flag Unit and various parade formations. These included units of public security veterans, local citizens, youth and women's groups, grassroots security forces, and motorized units.

The rehearsal begins with a ceremonial procession of President Ho Chi Minh’s portrait.

The National Flag - Party Flag Unit

The command vehicle is operated under the authority of a high-ranking official from the Hanoi Police Department.

Marching units of the security forces

The Hanoi Police Department’s Economic Crime Investigation Division

The female traffic police unit of the Hanoi Public Security Department

Several veterans of the People's Public Security forces are present to observe the parade.

The commune-level police unit

The commune police force currently plays a crucial role in implementing the two-tier local government system.

Grassroots public security forces

The bloc of People's Public Security veterans

The youth force has consistently played a pioneering role, providing support across various aspects of social life.

The formation of Hanoi's women

The Hanoi Police Department conducts a full-scale rehearsal of the vehicles designated for maintaining public order and security.

The motorcycle traffic police escort unit

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh