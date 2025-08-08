Hanoi conducts full-scale rehearsal for National Day parade

Multimedia

The Department of Public Security of Hanoi held a full-scale parade rehearsal at the Hoan Kiem pedestrian area on August 7 for Vietnam's upcoming grand parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution, and National Day on September 2.

During the rehearsal, the Hanoi police force took part in the parade, demonstrating the strength, discipline, and readiness of the force in maintaining public security and order.

The rehearsal commenced with a ceremonial procession of President Ho Chi Minh’s portrait, followed by the National Flag-Party Flag Unit and various parade formations. These included units of public security veterans, local citizens, youth and women's groups, grassroots security forces, and motorized units.

1.jpg
The rehearsal begins with a ceremonial procession of President Ho Chi Minh’s portrait.
2.jpg
The National Flag - Party Flag Unit
3.jpg
The command vehicle is operated under the authority of a high-ranking official from the Hanoi Police Department.
4.jpg
Marching units of the security forces
5.jpg
6.jpg
The Hanoi Police Department’s Economic Crime Investigation Division
7.jpg
The female traffic police unit of the Hanoi Public Security Department
8.jpg
9.jpg
Several veterans of the People's Public Security forces are present to observe the parade.
10.jpg
The commune-level police unit
11.jpg
The commune police force currently plays a crucial role in implementing the two-tier local government system.
12.jpg
Grassroots public security forces
13.jpg
The bloc of People's Public Security veterans
14.jpg
The youth force has consistently played a pioneering role, providing support across various aspects of social life.
15.jpg
The formation of Hanoi's women
16.jpg
17.jpg
The Hanoi Police Department conducts a full-scale rehearsal of the vehicles designated for maintaining public order and security.
18.jpg
19.jpg
The motorcycle traffic police escort unit
20.jpg
21.jpg
22.jpg
By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

