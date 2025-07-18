Ministries jointly conduct first parade rehearsal

The Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security on July 14 held the first full-scale rehearsal for the upcoming military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day.

The stationary block

The National Flag - Party Flag Unit

The rehearsal held at the National Military Training Center 4 was conducted and overseen by General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defense.

The massive military parade rehearsal was divided into two parts, including the first, focused on Party and State rituals and ceremonies carried out by the Ministry of National Defense; the second part featuring coordinated parades performed by the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security.

According to General Nguyen Tan Cuong, following the completion of the basic training phase at their units, starting from June 5, participating forces were mobilized to designated training zones. The deployment of large numbers of personnel, along with weapons, equipment, supplies, and vehicles, complies with absolute safety protocols.

Delegates from the Ministries of Public Security and National Defense attend the joint training session.

General Nguyen Tan Cuong emphasizes that the soldiers’ tireless, passionate, and highly disciplined efforts on the training grounds serve as the most vivid and compelling testament to their wholehearted dedication to this momentous national event.

After more than a month of training, the participating officers and soldiers have demonstrated exceptional effort and determination in overcoming numerous challenges, particularly the harsh weather conditions. Despite the demanding climate, they have remained committed to high-intensity practice.

Marching blocks participating in the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) include 18 stationary blocks and 43 marching contingents, among them 7 units composed of female military personnel and 2 units representing female officers from the public security forces, General Nguyen Tan Cuong said.

General Nguyen Tan Cuong commended the significant progress demonstrated by the soldiers during the training review session.

The ceremonial parade of the three military units march past the grandstand.

The Female Military Band formation

The Navy Officer formation

The Female Southern Guerrilla formation

The formation of male chemical warfare officers

The Electronic Warfare soldier formation

The Female Special Task Force soldier formation

The Male Army Soldier formation

The Female Northern Militia formation

The Male Special Operations Police soldier formation

The Female Traffic Police Officer formation

The Male Air Defence – Air Force Officer formation

The Male Fire Prevention and Fighting Police Officer formation

By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh