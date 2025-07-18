Ministries jointly conduct first parade rehearsal

Multimedia

The Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security on July 14 held the first full-scale rehearsal for the upcoming military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day.

1.jpg
The stationary block
3.jpg
The National Flag - Party Flag Unit

The rehearsal held at the National Military Training Center 4 was conducted and overseen by General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defense.

The massive military parade rehearsal was divided into two parts, including the first, focused on Party and State rituals and ceremonies carried out by the Ministry of National Defense; the second part featuring coordinated parades performed by the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security.

According to General Nguyen Tan Cuong, following the completion of the basic training phase at their units, starting from June 5, participating forces were mobilized to designated training zones. The deployment of large numbers of personnel, along with weapons, equipment, supplies, and vehicles, complies with absolute safety protocols.

2.jpg
Delegates from the Ministries of Public Security and National Defense attend the joint training session.
22.jpg
The rehearsal is conducted and overseen by General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defense.
23.jpg
General Nguyen Tan Cuong emphasizes that the soldiers’ tireless, passionate, and highly disciplined efforts on the training grounds serve as the most vivid and compelling testament to their wholehearted dedication to this momentous national event.

After more than a month of training, the participating officers and soldiers have demonstrated exceptional effort and determination in overcoming numerous challenges, particularly the harsh weather conditions. Despite the demanding climate, they have remained committed to high-intensity practice.

General Nguyen Tan Cuong emphasized that the soldiers’ tireless, passionate, and highly disciplined efforts on the training grounds in recent days serve as the most vivid and compelling testament to their wholehearted dedication to this momentous national event.

Marching blocks participating in the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) include 18 stationary blocks and 43 marching contingents, among them 7 units composed of female military personnel and 2 units representing female officers from the public security forces, General Nguyen Tan Cuong said.

General Nguyen Tan Cuong commended the significant progress demonstrated by the soldiers during the training review session.

4.jpg
The ceremonial parade of the three military units march past the grandstand.
5.jpg
The Female Military Band formation
6.jpg
The Navy Officer formation
7.jpg
The Female Southern Guerrilla formation
8.jpg
9.jpg
The formation of male chemical warfare officers
10.jpg
The Electronic Warfare soldier formation
11.jpg
12.jpg
13.jpg
The Female Special Task Force soldier formation
14.jpg
The Male Army Soldier formation
15.jpg
The Female Northern Militia formation
16.jpg
The Male Special Operations Police soldier formation
17.jpg
The Female Traffic Police Officer formation
18.jpg
19.jpg
The Male Air Defence – Air Force Officer formation
20.jpg
The Male Fire Prevention and Fighting Police Officer formation
21.jpg
By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh

