SGGP gifts warm coats to border-region students in Lam Dong

A brief ceremony brought warmth to disadvantaged students in the remote border area of Lam Dong Province as Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper gifted warm coats to these special students.

Students in new warm coats at the ceremony

This afternoon at Bu Prang Secondary School in Quang Truc Commune of Lam Dong Province, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, in coordination with local authorities, organized a ceremony to deliver warm coats and scholarships under the program “Warm Coats to School” to students facing difficult circumstances in remote areas.

This activity is part of the broader program “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Hardship to Stay in School,” implemented by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly those in remote, mountainous, border, and island regions, giving them better conditions to continue their education.

Principal Hoang Dinh Truong of Bu Prang Secondary School speaks at the event

Journalist Tran Van Phong speaks at the event

At the event, the organizers awarded 30 scholarships to 30 students in need (VND1 million each) and distributed 650 warm coats to students of Bu Prang Secondary School, Ama Trang Long Primary School, and Le Dinh Chinh Primary School. All three schools are located in Quang Truc Commune, a remote border region of Lam Dong Province where living conditions remain difficult.

Principal Hoang Dinh Truong of Bu Prang Secondary School, speaking on behalf of all three schools, shared that the school is situated in a border commune of Lam Dong, where many students come from impoverished families. The meaningful gifts from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, in collaboration with Hue Minh Dang Investment Company and other sponsors, will help keep the children warm during the harsh winter months in the border region.

At the ceremony, journalist Tran Van Phong, Head of the Sai Gon Giai Phong representative office for the Central Highlands and South Central region, stated that throughout more than 50 years of development, as a Party newspaper, SGGP not only fulfills its mission of providing information and communication but also actively carries out community-oriented programs for social development. The newspaper has always paid special attention to supporting disadvantaged students.

To encourage and empower students to continue striving despite hardships, SGGP launched the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Hardship to Stay in School” program in 2023. Expanding on this initiative, the newspaper continued to introduce a compassionate new activity within the program “Warm Coats to School” to spread love, solidarity, and support to students in remote, disadvantaged areas. Over the past two years, the program has raised more than VND32 billion and has been implemented at 31 schools across 19 provinces and cities nationwide.

Earlier, on November 11, at Ta Nang Primary and Secondary School in Lam Dong Province’s Ta Nang Commune, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper coordinated with local authorities to present warm coats and scholarships to disadvantaged students in remote areas. On November 1, at My Cat Primary School in Gia Lai Province’s An Luong Commune, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, in collaboration with Thien Hanh Investment Joint Stock Company, ICD Phuc Long Company and local authorities, held a ceremony to hand over the “Green Library” and “School Restroom” projects, while also distributing warm coats and scholarships to underprivileged students in coastal areas. These activities are part of the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Hardship to Stay in School” program carried out by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, aimed at supporting disadvantaged students, especially those in remote, mountainous, border, and island regions, by giving them better conditions for learning.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan