Military troops continue delivering essential supplies to flooded areas

On November 23, Division 372 of the Air Defense-Air Force Service conducted relief flights to assist residents severely affected by floods in Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces.

Earlier, immediately after receiving the mission from the Air Defense-Air Force Service, Division 372 directed Regiment 972 to rapidly prepare helicopters and search-and-rescue teams, standing ready to assist residents in the Central region.

Currently, heavy rain continues across many areas of Gia Lai and Dak Lak, leaving numerous communities isolated and threatening the safety of residents.

At 7:32 a.m. on November 23, a Mi-17 helicopter from Regiment 930 departed from Phu Cat Airport carrying 1.5 tons of food and essential supplies, including dry rations, biscuits, milk, bottled water, and life jackets, to deliver aid to residents isolated in Tuy An Dong, Tuy An Tay, and the Long Thang Stadium area in Dak Lak Province.

After completing the first relief flight, Regiment 930 is scheduled to conduct a second airdrop mission to assist residents in Hoa Xuan Ward, who remain cut off due to flooding.

Division 372 drops relief supplies for flood-affected residents in Dak Lak.

According to Military Region 5, since November 18, eastern Dak Lak Province has experienced the heaviest rainfall and flooding in over a century, with totals ranging from 400 to 1,000 mm, and some areas receiving more than 1,600 mm.

Flood levels on the Ba, Ky Lo, Ban Thach, Krong Na, and Serepok rivers have all exceeded Alarm Level 3, with the Ba River at Cung Son surpassing the 1993 peak by 1.09 meters.

As of the morning of November 23, Dak Lak Province has reported 63 deaths and 8 missing persons, with figures still being updated. Nearly 23,000 homes have been flooded, over 1,100 homes remain isolated, and many houses have been swept away, while essential infrastructure has suffered severe damage.

In response to the urgent situation, Military Region 5 established a forward command at the Regional Defense Command PTKV6–Tuy Hoa, deploying two task forces and mobilizing nearly 7,500 officers and soldiers with 144 vehicles, including two helicopters for rescue operations.

The forces have evacuated 7,232 households with 29,983 people, conducted emergency rescue for over 6,300 households, repaired 34 of 60 landslide sites, distributed more than 5 tons of essential supplies and 20,000 relief packages, and set up 15 field kitchens serving over 27,000 meals. Helicopters were used to airdrop relief supplies to Hoa Xuan Commune, and schools, medical stations, roads, and homes for 460 households have been cleared and restored.

Several tons of aid delivered to Tuy An Dong, Dak Lak Province

On the morning of November 23, Regiment 940 of the Air Force Officer School coordinated with Regiment 917 of Division 370 under the Air Defense-Air Force Service to deploy helicopters transporting over 6 tons of essential supplies to residents in flood-affected areas of Dak Lak Province.

Earlier, several tons of essential goods donated by philanthropists were collected and stored at Regiment 940 of the Air Force Officer School based in Dak Lak Province.

All of these supplies were loaded onto helicopters and transported to Tien Chau Stadium in Tuy An Dong Commune, Dak Lak, an area still heavily flooded, where residents are facing severe hardships.

Since November 20, Regiment 940 has mobilized multiple teams to evacuate flood-injured residents for medical treatment and has distributed thousands of essential supply packages to wards and communes severely flooded and isolated.

In Lac Chi and Xuan My villages, Hoa My Commune in Dak Lak Province, Regiment 940 deployed multiple teams using boats to deliver over 2,000 essential supply packages, navigating through every alley to reach residents in flooded areas. These relief packages were mobilized by the regiment with support from companies and businesses such as Hong Ngoc and Phuc Nguyen.

In recent days, the regiment has accommodated nearly 50 people traveling from Ho Chi Minh City to Ha Tinh who were stranded due to the floods on one bus passenger bus, two trucks, and one car, and provided them shelter in the regiment’s hall. Additionally, the regiment mobilized personnel and vehicles to promptly transport flood-injured residents to hospitals for timely medical care.

Many flood-affected residents are awaiting relief supplies from Division 372

The Military Region 5 forces are striving to assist residents in flood recovery efforts.

Urgent delivery of essential supplies to flood-affected communities underway

Regiment 940 uses boats to distribute food to residents in flooded areas.

Thousands of food and essential supply packages reach flood-affected residents in Dak Lak Province.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh