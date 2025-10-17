Family in Ha Tinh preserves ancient forest for four generations

For decades, a family in Duc Thinh Commune of Ha Tinh Province has quietly protected a lush green forest filled with rare and ancient trees, a precious green lung for their community.

In Ha Tien Hamlet of Duc Thinh Commune, there stands a thriving forest home to many valuable timber species and centuries old trees. For generations, local residents especially one devoted family have worked tirelessly to preserve it. The forest serves as a natural green lung regulating the local climate, shielding the area from storms, and protecting the ecosystem.

Situated in the middle of a residential area and bordered by inter hamlet and inter commune roads, the forest is actually part of the private garden estate belonging to six siblings of the family of Mrs. Nguyen Thi Dao, a resident of Ha Tien Hamlet.

According to Mrs. Dao, the forest has existed for many generations. It was cared for and expanded by her grandfather. After her grandfather’s passing, his six sons continued the work of tending and guarding the forest. Over the decades, as each generation passed on, the next took over maintaining the family’s legacy of conservation and respect for nature.

Thanks to the family's commitment and the support of local neighbors, the forest remains vibrant today. Covering an area of about two hectares, it is home to numerous valuable species such as rosewood and jackfruit. Many of these trees are centuries old, with trunks so large that it takes two or three people to encircle them.

Chairwoman Bui Thi Bay of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Duc Thinh Commune said that in the past, many households in Ha Tien village also had some large areas of timber forest, but then they destroyed them and converted them to other uses.

Currently, only the brothers and children of resident Nguyen Thi Dao's family are still determined to take care of, protect and preserve the large forest, with many precious and ancient trees, growing well and becoming a green lung for the whole area, she said.

According to the Chairwoman, the forest has also contributed to maintaining underground water, providing shade, preventing storms and creating habitats. The locality highly appreciates the good and meaningful work of Mrs. Dao's family in protecting and preserving the green forest environment.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan